Samsung Android

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to have much smaller bezels

Iskren Gaidarov
By Iskren Gaidarov
Jun 02, 2021, 8:19 AM
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 to have much smaller bezels
Another day, another Galaxy Z Flip 3 rumor. According to the latest one, made by tipster Ice universe, the upcoming foldable smartphone will shrink its bezels compared to its predecessor to a whole new level. This information was shared by the tipster a couple of days ago, but now he has also decided to show us what he means.


The images tweeted by the tipster show the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G next to the unreleased Galaxy Z Flip 3. The bezels of the future clamshell styled phone will be much smaller. The shape and finish of the sides of the Z Flip 3’s has also evolved. They now look more modern and minimalistic. 

All of these changes are much welcome, especially seeing the third generation next to its predecessor, which looks a bit rough and definitely outdated in comparison. Note that these pictures are made by the tipster, based on the leaked information we have so far.

Previous reports stated that the display of the Z Flip 3 will stay exactly the same, a 6.7-inch FHD+ foldable AMOLED display. The cover display, which shows information like the time and notification, will allegedly measure at 1.4-inches, an improvement over the 1.1-inch one found on the Galaxy Z Flip and Z Flip 5G.

Leaked images revealed that the device will have a two tone design, with a dual-camera system sitting next to its outer display. Eight color options are expected. The device is also reported to have the same weight as its previous generation.

Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 3 will probably see the biggest improvement spec-wise. An updated processor, cameras and more RAM and storage are expected. These will make the pocketable Samsung device on par with the 2021 competition. There were reports that the foldable will use Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 870 processor, which is an improved version of the company’s older 865.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 should be launched in August. It'll probably be accompanied by the announcement of other Samsung devices like the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy S21 FE.

According to another report, the Galaxy Z Flip 3 will be significantly more affordable. The phone will have a starting price of $999. In comparison, its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Flip 5G had a starting price of $1,499.

