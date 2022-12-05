This hot new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deal will make you forget all about the Z Flip 4





By far the greatest holiday offer instead came from Woot , but if you managed to resist the temptation of buying a brand-new unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 3 with a full 1-year warranty at $539.99 a couple of weeks ago, the same Amazon-owned e-tailer is today giving you the chance to spend even less on the exact same kind of device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Cream and Green Colors, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $440 off (49%) $459 99 $899 99 Buy at Woot Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, Phantom Black, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $450 off (47%) $499 99 $949 99 Buy at Woot





This hot new deal is technically scheduled to run through the end of the year, although at a measly $459.99 and up, we highly doubt Woot's Z Flip 3 supplies will last very long. After all, this 2021-released 5G-enabled powerhouse looks almost identical on the outside to the younger Galaxy Z Flip 4 while packing a nice 8 gigs of RAM of its own under its flexible hood.





Granted, the Snapdragon 888 processor is no longer the cream of the Android-supporting crop, and the Z Flip 4 also adds a significant 400mAh to its predecessor's decidedly unremarkable 3,300mAh battery capacity.





Other than that and a few subtle design revisions, however, you're basically looking at the same phone, so it really doesn't seem very wise to cough up $850 (or more) for the newer and slightly more powerful model.





The Galaxy Z Flip 3 already runs Android 13 on the software side of things, mind you, and if you prefer a 256GB storage variant, Woot currently sells that at a lower-than-ever price of $499.99 as well. Just like last time, these are new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units we're talking about here, backed by a standard manufacturer warranty, and sold "fully" unlocked for you to activate on whatever US carrier pleases you the most.



