Cyber Week: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra

This hot new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deal will make you forget all about the Z Flip 4

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
This hot new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deal will make you forget all about the Z Flip 4
Permanently (and predictably) marked down from an original list price of $999.99 to $899.99 on the heels of its sequel's announcement back in early August, the world's most popular foldable phone as of Q1 2022 (and presumably, subsequent quarters as well) didn't exactly receive huge additional discounts from Samsung or retailers like Amazon during this year's extensive Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

By far the greatest holiday offer instead came from Woot, but if you managed to resist the temptation of buying a brand-new unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 3 with a full 1-year warranty at $539.99 a couple of weeks ago, the same Amazon-owned e-tailer is today giving you the chance to spend even less on the exact same kind of device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, Cream and Green Colors, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$440 off (49%)
$459 99
$899 99
Buy at Woot

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3

5G, Unlocked, 256GB Storage, Phantom Black, New, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$450 off (47%)
$499 99
$949 99
Buy at Woot

This hot new deal is technically scheduled to run through the end of the year, although at a measly $459.99 and up, we highly doubt Woot's Z Flip 3 supplies will last very long. After all, this 2021-released 5G-enabled powerhouse looks almost identical on the outside to the younger Galaxy Z Flip 4 while packing a nice 8 gigs of RAM of its own under its flexible hood.

Granted, the Snapdragon 888 processor is no longer the cream of the Android-supporting crop, and the Z Flip 4 also adds a significant 400mAh to its predecessor's decidedly unremarkable 3,300mAh battery capacity.

Other than that and a few subtle design revisions, however, you're basically looking at the same phone, so it really doesn't seem very wise to cough up $850 (or more) for the newer and slightly more powerful model.

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 already runs Android 13 on the software side of things, mind you, and if you prefer a 256GB storage variant, Woot currently sells that at a lower-than-ever price of $499.99 as well. Just like last time, these are new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units we're talking about here, backed by a standard manufacturer warranty, and sold "fully" unlocked for you to activate on whatever US carrier pleases you the most.

Loading Comments...

Latest News

Google's foldable Pixel gets benchmarked with Tensor 2 processor specs
Google's foldable Pixel gets benchmarked with Tensor 2 processor specs
This hot new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deal will make you forget all about the Z Flip 4
This hot new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deal will make you forget all about the Z Flip 4
All versions of Apple's newest iPad are on sale at unbeatable $50 discounts
All versions of Apple's newest iPad are on sale at unbeatable $50 discounts
Nothing plans to make something for the US market; challenge Apple
Nothing plans to make something for the US market; challenge Apple
Perfect gift idea for the frequent traveler: Timekettle translator earbuds!
Perfect gift idea for the frequent traveler: Timekettle translator earbuds!
The UK government reveals its plans to link remote areas with broadband from satellites
The UK government reveals its plans to link remote areas with broadband from satellites

Popular stories

People are wasting no time buying the heavily discounted Galaxy S22 Ultra
People are wasting no time buying the heavily discounted Galaxy S22 Ultra
Apple's most "tablety" iPad plummets below Cyber Monday pricing
Apple's most "tablety" iPad plummets below Cyber Monday pricing
Best Buy makes Google's Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than ever with no strings attached
Best Buy makes Google's Pixel 6 Pro cheaper than ever with no strings attached
Wonder machine M2 iPad Pro discounted to lowest price yet (12.9-inch)
Wonder machine M2 iPad Pro discounted to lowest price yet (12.9-inch)
Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar is $400 off at Best Buy!
Garmin Fenix 6S Pro Solar is $400 off at Best Buy!
Huawei's new smartwatch hides a pair of true wireless Bluetooth earbuds inside
Huawei's new smartwatch hides a pair of true wireless Bluetooth earbuds inside
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless