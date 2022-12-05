This hot new Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deal will make you forget all about the Z Flip 4
Permanently (and predictably) marked down from an original list price of $999.99 to $899.99 on the heels of its sequel's announcement back in early August, the world's most popular foldable phone as of Q1 2022 (and presumably, subsequent quarters as well) didn't exactly receive huge additional discounts from Samsung or retailers like Amazon during this year's extensive Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.
By far the greatest holiday offer instead came from Woot, but if you managed to resist the temptation of buying a brand-new unlocked Galaxy Z Flip 3 with a full 1-year warranty at $539.99 a couple of weeks ago, the same Amazon-owned e-tailer is today giving you the chance to spend even less on the exact same kind of device.
This hot new deal is technically scheduled to run through the end of the year, although at a measly $459.99 and up, we highly doubt Woot's Z Flip 3 supplies will last very long. After all, this 2021-released 5G-enabled powerhouse looks almost identical on the outside to the younger Galaxy Z Flip 4 while packing a nice 8 gigs of RAM of its own under its flexible hood.
Granted, the Snapdragon 888 processor is no longer the cream of the Android-supporting crop, and the Z Flip 4 also adds a significant 400mAh to its predecessor's decidedly unremarkable 3,300mAh battery capacity.
Other than that and a few subtle design revisions, however, you're basically looking at the same phone, so it really doesn't seem very wise to cough up $850 (or more) for the newer and slightly more powerful model.
The Galaxy Z Flip 3 already runs Android 13 on the software side of things, mind you, and if you prefer a 256GB storage variant, Woot currently sells that at a lower-than-ever price of $499.99 as well. Just like last time, these are new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units we're talking about here, backed by a standard manufacturer warranty, and sold "fully" unlocked for you to activate on whatever US carrier pleases you the most.
