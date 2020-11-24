Samsung reportedly makes change to its Galaxy roadmap to avoid cannibalizing its next flagship phone





Korean publication The Elec says that you shouldn't expect to see the pocketable and foldable phone introduced at all during the first quarter of 2021 which covers the three months from January through March. If Samsung does indeed decide not to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 2 at the same time as the Galaxy S21 family, it is possible that the company is concerned about cannibalizing its 2021 flagship models. The Galaxy S21 line carries more importance next year if Sammy drops the Galaxy Note series as seems likely according to the most recent reports.





Unlike the Galaxy Z Fold line. which uses a foldable display to convert a smartphone into a tablet, the Galaxy Z Flip, when closed, fits easily into a pocket and then flips open to become a large-screened smartphone. The original model was released on Valentine's Day (February 14th) this year with a 5G version released on August 7th. The latter variant of the Flip featured a small number of upgrades; the most important change was replacing the Snapdragon 855+ chipset used on the 4G LTE-only variant with the Snapdragon 865+ SoC found inside the 5G enabled model. Tht integrated circuit is currently the most powerful smartphone processor designed by Qualcomm until the 5nm Snapdragon 875 is released early next year. The 5nm Snapdragon 875 chipset is expected to power the Galaxy S21 phones.



