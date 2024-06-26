Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!
Samsung's affordable new Galaxy Watch FE goes dirt-cheap with 'any' smartwatch trade-in

Samsung's affordable new Galaxy Watch FE goes dirt-cheap with 'any' smartwatch trade-in
Unveiled with little fanfare several weeks before Samsung's now-confirmed July 10 Unpacked event, the Galaxy Watch FE may well remain the company's most attractive new device for a lot of cash-strapped buyers this summer.

That's because the first-ever Fan Edition smartwatch is now up for grabs in the US, and its already reasonable $199.99 list price can be reduced to a simply unbeatable $99.99 with minimal effort. All you have to do is order the Galaxy Watch FE directly from its manufacturer rather than a third-party retailer like Best Buy, and give Samsung your existing smartwatch in "good condition."

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Three Color Options, Any Smartwatch Trade in Good Condition Required
$100 off (50%) Trade-in
$99 99
$199 99
Buy at Samsung

Device trade-ins are often viewed as major inconveniences by many bargain hunters, but in this particular case, Samsung is willing to take whatever wearable device you no longer need off your hands. That includes everything from the first-gen Galaxy Watch and Watch Active to the Gear S3 and Gear Fit 2, not to mention the Galaxy Watch 3, 4, and 5.

Apple Watches starting with the Series 1 and the budget-friendly SE are also eligible for a cool $100 discount of their own, and the same goes for "any" smartwatch from "other" brands. As long as it turns on and the screen works normally, your used intelligent timepiece should help you get the hot new Galaxy Watch FE at a truly irresistible price.

Granted, this is by no means the best smartwatch money can buy in 2024, featuring a somewhat outdated design and lacking a number of key capabilities compared to the Galaxy Watch 7 that's almost certainly right around the corner.

But at $99.99 and even $199.99, the Galaxy Watch FE's power, style, and functionality are undeniable, with a health monitoring arsenal, for instance, that covers everything from heart rate to sleep quality, ECG, and irregular rhythm notifications. 

The circular Super AMOLED touchscreen is as sharp as these things get, the software support should prove just as solid as for the high-end Galaxy Watch 6, and the battery life is... not great, but not terrible either for the Galaxy Watch FE's price bracket. In short, you're looking at an unmissable deal for budget smartwatch buyers this summer.
Adrian Diaconescu
