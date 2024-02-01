Get ready to party like it's 2021 'soon' with new Galaxy Tab S6 Lite and Galaxy Watch 4 editions

Save up to $750 on the new Galaxy S24 Series

Following the July 2023 launch of the Galaxy Watch 6 duo and the even more recent announcements of the Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, Tab S9 Ultra, Tab S9 FE, Tab S9 FE Plus, Tab A9, Tab A9 Plus, and Tab Active 5, we can totally understand if you were expecting Samsung to take a break of at least a few months before unveiling any other smartwatches or tablets.

But according to one very well-connected and very reliable tech journalist and X leaker, there are at least two more (non-smartphone) Galaxy products set to come out "soon"... and you will never guess their rumored names. 

Believe it or not, Samsung is apparently planning to follow the aforementioned Galaxy Watch 6 and Tab S9 family with Galaxy Watch 4 (2024) and Galaxy Tab S6 Lite (2024) editions, which clearly doesn't make a whole lot of sense from mathematical or marketing standpoints.

That's obviously not how numbers work in general, let alone mobile device monikers in particular, although there is one precedent that quickly comes to mind. The original Galaxy Tab S6 Lite from all the way back in 2020 spawned a curious and highly unusual 2022 sequel that looked... pretty much completely unchanged, so if a 2024 version is indeed in the pipeline, we presume the design and hardware specifications will again stay the same.

Of course, that doesn't explain why Samsung can't simply jump to a Galaxy Tab S9 Lite or even Tab S8 Lite name to make everything clearer and easier to... write and read. The same goes for that rumored Galaxy Watch 4 (2024), which would obviously be a totally unprecedented wearable device and would probably make far more sense under Galaxy Watch 6 Lite branding, for instance.

For the time being, nothing is really known about these undoubtedly affordable products, which should definitely run "modern" software out the box and come guaranteed to receive support until a lot further down the line compared to their 2020, 2021, and 2022 forerunners.

