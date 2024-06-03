Samsung confirms the Galaxy Watch FE is real
Up Next:
Rumors about Samsung’s first-ever FE smartwatch surfaced back in April, but we didn’t have any confirmation that the South Korean company plans to offer customers the option to choose a more affordable Galaxy Watch.
With more than month left until Samsung’s Unpacked event, which is rumored to take place on July 10, we have more details about the Galaxy Watch FE. In fact, we now know that the Galaxy Watch FE is real, and that Samsung is going to bring it to market very soon.
Nothing else is revealed in these listings, so the only other details about the Galaxy Watch FE remain those that leaked a few months ago, namely the fact that it will feature a familiar design since it will retain the Galaxy Watch 4’s round form factor and rotating bezel.
Now that Samsung has confirmed its existence, we expect more details about the budget-friendly version of the Galaxy Watch in the coming weeks.
With more than month left until Samsung’s Unpacked event, which is rumored to take place on July 10, we have more details about the Galaxy Watch FE. In fact, we now know that the Galaxy Watch FE is real, and that Samsung is going to bring it to market very soon.
The information comes directly from Samsung, as the company listed the Galaxy Watch FE on its support websites in the UK and Latin America (via MySmartPrice). Although the smartwatch is listed as SM-R861, this is the model number that popped up in the previous reports and was associated with the Galaxy Watch FE.
Nothing else is revealed in these listings, so the only other details about the Galaxy Watch FE remain those that leaked a few months ago, namely the fact that it will feature a familiar design since it will retain the Galaxy Watch 4’s round form factor and rotating bezel.
Now that Samsung has confirmed its existence, we expect more details about the budget-friendly version of the Galaxy Watch in the coming weeks.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: