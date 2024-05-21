Galaxy Watch 7 leak hints at 50% faster charging
Header image is referential, showcasing the Galaxy Watch 6. | Image credit–PhoneArena
Samsung is set to roll out its next-generation smartwatch later this year. The Galaxy Watch 7 has already appeared on an FCC listing, confirming it's on the way. Now, after digging deeper into the listings, the Samsung-focused media outlet SamMobile revealed new info about the smartwatch's battery and charging.
Galaxy Watch 7 might support faster charging
Looks like the Galaxy Watch 7 might hop on the 15W charging train, a 50% speed boost compared to its predecessor. Samsung's latest smartwatches, the Galaxy Watch 6 and Watch 6 Classic, max out at 10W charging.
Based on certification documents, it seems like one of the four Galaxy Watch 7 variants, SM-L305, is geared up to support charging at 5V and 3A, making it 15W in total. Given that different model numbers typically represent regional variants, it's probable that the other three variants, SM-L300, SM-L310, and SM-L315, will also support 15W charging.
The Galaxy Watch 6 usually takes about an hour and thirty minutes to charge from 0% to 100%. So, theoretically, the Galaxy Watch 7 should only need 45 minutes to go from zero to max. Of course, this also depends on the battery size, but for now, we don't anticipate any changes in that department.
This year, the Korean tech giant might shake things up by introducing a new, more affordable model called the Galaxy Watch 7 FE. However, according to the latest info, this model won't just lack support for 15W charging – it'll actually only support 5W, making it 50% slower than the Galaxy Watch 6.
If this pans out, Samsung's upcoming affordable smartwatch could take nearly three hours to charge from 0% to 100%, which is quite a stretch. The budget-friendly Galaxy Watch option is anticipated to feature WearOS and all the fancy features but in a more wallet-friendly package. The FCC listing only shows Bluetooth and Wi-Fi connectivity, suggesting the FE likely won't offer a cellular option.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 7 series is set to make its debut at the next Unpacked event in early July this summer. As I mentioned earlier, while the Galaxy Watch 7 might not receive a battery increase, there could still be improvements in that area. How?
Well, one of the most exciting rumors right now is that it could be powered by a 3nm chip, the Exynos 940. This could enhance efficiency and potentially extend the battery life of the smartwatches, which is always a critical aspect of wearables. Stay tuned for more updates.
