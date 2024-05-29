Samsung Galaxy Ring appears on FCC listing, showing size-based battery and more
Later this year, at Samsung's Unpacked event, likely happening in July, the company is set to launch its first smart ring, the Galaxy Ring. At this year's Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona, Samsung gave us a sneak peek, sharing some details about the upcoming wearable. Now, with the launch approaching, even more info is coming to light.
The Samsung Galaxy Ring was recently spotted on the FCC database with the model number SM-Q503. The listing shows that the smart ring will come in sizes ranging from 5 to 12, with different battery capacities based on the size. It also revealed that the Galaxy Ring will support Bluetooth LE and Bluetooth 5.4.
The Samsung Galaxy Ring will feature a 17mAh battery for sizes 5, 6, and 7, while sizes 8, 9, 10, and 11 will have a slightly larger 18.5mAh battery. The largest size, 12, will come with a 22.5mAh battery.
Image Credit–MySmartPrice
If that seems small, don't worry. For a device this tiny, it should be more than enough. Earlier reports indicate that Samsung's smart ring could last up to 9 days on a single charge.
The FCC listing also reveals images of the upcoming Galaxy Ring in black shade, considered the basic model. But as I mentioned earlier, we've already had a glimpse of it during MWC earlier this year. Our team snapped photos of it showcasing all three shades it's expected to come in:
- Black
- Silver
- Gold
The Galaxy Ring is designed to be a health tracker that focuses on giving you accurate readings for different body measurements. Leaks suggest it can measure blood flow and has built-in ECG for heart rhythm checks. Moreover, it might support wireless payment.
However, the Galaxy Ring might hit your wallet harder than expected. Leaks suggest a price tag of $300 to $350 in the US. But that's not all – there might also be a monthly subscription fee of under $10 for US users.
The Galaxy Ring is expected to debut along with Samsung's upcoming foldable phones, the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Galaxy Z Fold 6, and the next-generation smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch 7. Stay tuned for more updates!
