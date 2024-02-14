The cheapest Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 variant is a huge 33 percent cheaper than usual today





This is not only younger than Google's first-ever in-house intelligent timepiece but also objectively better in a lot of key areas ranging from processing power to battery life, health tracking reliability, and overall usability.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Aluminum Case, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Graphite Color $100 off (33%) Buy at Amazon





Of course, we can totally understand if you find Samsung's non-Classic-branded 2023 smartwatch a little lacking in the style department, but its aluminum case is still quite sturdy and that AMOLED touchscreen pretty much as high-quality as the sub-$300 price bracket allows it.





Normally available for $299.99 in an entry-level 40mm GPS-only model, the "standard" Galaxy Watch 6 can impressively be had at a whopping 100 bucks less than that right now. Believe it or not, this is a heftier discount than what bargain hunters were able to get on Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2023, which is why we're fairly certain you don't have a lot of time to act here.





Amazon is selling the Wear OS-powered device at this incredibly deep and incredibly rare price cut exclusively in a graphite colorway, which further suggests we're looking at an extremely limited-time offer.





Compatible with Android smartphones only, the Galaxy Watch 6 is about as skilled as the Apple Watch Series 9 at monitoring things like ECG, heart rate, sleep, and falls while also being able to supervise your blood oxygen levels with no real risk of that particular sensor going anyway anytime soon.




