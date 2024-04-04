Get the LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 5 for 40% off without trade-in at Samsung

Up Next:
You want to snag a Galaxy Watch at a price lower than what Walmart is offering for the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic? Well, Samsung is selling the Silver-colored 44mm Galaxy Watch 5 with LTE connectivity at a gorgeous $144 discount.
Thanks to that markdown, you can get a Galaxy Watch 5 for only $215.99, instead of $359.99. If you want to save more, feel free to trade in your old Galaxy or Apple timepiece for additional savings of up to $185.
Although released in 2022, the Galaxy Watch 5 is still a premium smartwatch. It sports a stylish design and is loaded with all the health-tracking features you expect a wearable of this caliber to come with. It also supports Samsung's body composition functionality, which allows you to measure your body fat and muscle percentages. Additionally, the built-in temperature sensor lets women track their ovulation periods more easily.
The only downside of this bad boy is that it lasts a day, a day and a half on a single charge, and you'll probably have to charge it overnight. Granted, this is completely normal for such a smartwatch, but given that Garmin has watches that last up to 7 days and more, one-day battery life is not ideal.
Nevertheless, the Galaxy Watch 5 is a real bang for your buck, especially at its current price at the official store. So, tap that deal button and snag a brand-new timepiece without breaking the bank today!
As the Galaxy Watch 5 runs on Wear OS, you can download various apps and even a few games directly on your smartwatch. The device also supports smart notifications, NFC, and phone calls. It also packs a solid IP68 dust and water resistance rating, providing excellent durability.
