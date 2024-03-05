Monumental new deal makes the premium Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro a bargain for the ages





The The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro , for instance, is... not Samsung's latest Apple Watch alternative, but at a totally unprecedented $250 discount with no hoops to jump through, it might be the company's greatest current value proposition in the Apple-dominated smartwatch market.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bluetooth, GPS, 45mm Titanium Case, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Wear OS, 1.4-Inch Super AMOLED Circular Display with 450 x 450 Pixel Resolution, Dual-Core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen, Skin Temperature, Body Composition Analysis, Black $250 off (56%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bluetooth, GPS, 4G LTE, 45mm Titanium Case, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Wear OS, 1.4-Inch Super AMOLED Circular Display with 450 x 450 Pixel Resolution, Dual-Core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen, Skin Temperature, Body Composition Analysis, Black and Gray Color Options $250 off (50%) Buy at Amazon





Yes, Amazon is incredibly selling this titanium-made tank of an intelligent timepiece for a whopping 56 percent under its regular price of $449.99 in a GPS-only variant while also charging 250 bucks less than usual with standalone cellular connectivity on deck.





The latter model normally costs $499.99, which means that you're looking at slashing exactly half off that list price right now. It almost goes without saying that you're dealing with "limited time" discounts here, and even though Samsung is holding a massive Discover Spring sales event on its official US website at the moment, that does not include anything remotely as attractive as Amazon's bonkers new Galaxy Watch 5 Pro offer.





In addition to an undeniably premium and durable titanium body, the 2022-released Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro has an extra-large 1.4-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen going for it, as well as an extra-large 590mAh battery capable of keeping the lights on far longer than most other Wear OS smartwatches between charges.





That obviously also means this bad boy is a bit bulkier than many of its direct rivals while lacking the beloved rotating bezel present on the new and (slightly) improved That obviously also means this bad boy is a bit bulkier than many of its direct rivals while lacking the beloved rotating bezel present on the new and (slightly) improved Galaxy Watch 6 Classic . At these heavily reduced prices, however, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro needs to be mainly compared with the "standard" Galaxy Watch 6 , which is clearly inferior in almost every important department.





Amazon's new deals are so good that they make the LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch 5 Pro cheaper than a GPS-only Google Pixel Watch 2 , and it's incredibly hard to justify picking something like the non-cellular-capable OnePlus Watch 2 over this absolute bargain at the exact same price as well. Bottom line, you should definitely pull the trigger here before it's too late!