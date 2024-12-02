Samsung fans should strongly consider getting the Galaxy Watch FE at these Cyber Monday discounts





Released only a few months ago and normally priced at a fairly reasonable $199.99 with a design and spec sheet inspired by the Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung 's first-ever Fan Edition timepiece is on sale right now at a discount of up to 73 bucks. That's for a Bluetooth-only version with a black case and matching strap, while a pink gold model (also not equipped with cellular connectivity) can be had for a cool $70 less than usual as well.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Black, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $73 off (37%) Buy at Amazon Samsung Galaxy Watch FE 40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Pink Gold, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included $70 off (35%) Buy at Amazon









I obviously can't predict the future, but something tells me you won't see the Galaxy Watch FE marked down quite so low after today, so you may want to hurry and pull the trigger while you still can. The 4G LTE-enabled variant is also on sale at a special Cyber Monday price, although its $40 discount from $249.99 is clearly far less impressive.









And that's all before we talk about the undeniably beautiful circular AMOLED touchscreen, reasonably powerful Exynos W920 processor, or the top-of-the-line water and dust resistance of an otherwise ultra-low-cost smartwatch. No, the battery life is not great (to say the least), but you obviously can't have it all at a little over $120.