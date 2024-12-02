Huge BF discount on Galaxy S24 FE AI phone!
Samsung fans should strongly consider getting the Galaxy Watch FE at these Cyber Monday discounts

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE
If you're a hardcore Samsung fan looking for one of the best smartwatches out there this holiday season but can't even dream of affording the rugged Galaxy Watch Ultra, the budget-friendly Galaxy Watch FE might just be perfect for you.

Released only a few months ago and normally priced at a fairly reasonable $199.99 with a design and spec sheet inspired by the Galaxy Watch 4, Samsung's first-ever Fan Edition timepiece is on sale right now at a discount of up to 73 bucks. That's for a Bluetooth-only version with a black case and matching strap, while a pink gold model (also not equipped with cellular connectivity) can be had for a cool $70 less than usual as well.

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Black, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$73 off (37%)
Buy at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy Watch FE

40mm, GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, 1.2-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 396 x 396 Pixel Resolution, Sapphire Crystal Glass, 5 ATM Water Resistance, ECG, Heart Rate Monitor, Fall Detection, Sleep Coaching, Body Composition, Pink Gold, US Version, 1-Year Manufacturer Warranty Included
$70 off (35%)
Buy at Amazon

This is undoubtedly one of the greatest Cyber Monday smartwatch deals available on Amazon for a limited time, and if it happens to feel familiar, that's probably because one of these discounts kicked off before the e-commerce giant's extended Black Friday Week event, followed by the other one during said festivities.

I obviously can't predict the future, but something tells me you won't see the Galaxy Watch FE marked down quite so low after today, so you may want to hurry and pull the trigger while you still can. The 4G LTE-enabled variant is also on sale at a special Cyber Monday price, although its $40 discount from $249.99 is clearly far less impressive.

The Wear OS-powered device itself is not exactly impressive by Galaxy Watch Ultra, Galaxy Watch 7, or Apple Watch Series 10 standards, but next to something like the Apple Watch SE 2, its capabilities look pretty darn good. We're talking potentially life-saving ECG technology, fall detection, blood oxygen monitoring, advanced sleep coaching with Galaxy AI, and ultra-detailed body composition analysis.

And that's all before we talk about the undeniably beautiful circular AMOLED touchscreen, reasonably powerful Exynos W920 processor, or the top-of-the-line water and dust resistance of an otherwise ultra-low-cost smartwatch. No, the battery life is not great (to say the least), but you obviously can't have it all at a little over $120.
Adrian Diaconescu
Adrian, a mobile technology enthusiast since the Nokia 3310 era, has been a dynamic presence in the tech journalism field, contributing to Android Authority, Digital Trends, and Pocketnow before joining PhoneArena in 2018. His expertise spans across various platforms, with a particular fondness for the diversity of the Android ecosystem. Despite the challenges of balancing full-time parenthood with his work, Adrian's passion for tech trends, running, and movies keeps him energized. His commitment to mid-range smartphones has led to an eclectic collection of devices, saved from personal bankruptcy by his preference for 'adequate' over 'overpriced'.

