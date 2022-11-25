Black Friday: Get $225 off Galaxy S22 Ultra
Trending:
Samsung’s Black Friday deals are here!
Amazing Galaxy S22 Ultra deals right now!

Jump on these Black Friday Galaxy Watch deals while they are hot

Deals Black Friday
@IskrenGaidarov
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Jump on these Black Friday Galaxy Watch deals while they are hot
Black Friday is here and it's raining deals for all sorts of cool gadgets, but if you are specifically after a new Samsung Galaxy Watch, you've come to the right place.

In this round-up we have hand picked deals from all the major retailers like Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart to give you the biggest discounts on Galaxy Watches. Our favorite deal so far has got to be the $70 discount on the big and powerful Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with cellular connectivity, but if you miss the rotating bezel, you can find a great discount on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic as well, and on older models. Whatever your favorite Galaxy Watch is, take a look below to find some very enticing deals.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Black Friday deals are live


Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (GPS + LTE) $70 savings at Best Buy

This fancy version of the Watch 5, which features a lightweight and sturdy titanium construction as well as cellular (LTE) connection, is now $70 cheaper at Best Buy. Get the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro in this limited Black Friday deal!
$70 off (14%)
$429 99
$499 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (GPS) also $50 off at Best Buy

You can now save $50 on the newest Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at Best Buy with this cool Black Friday deal. No questions asked!
$50 off (11%)
$399 99
$449 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (GPS) is a cool $50 off at Walmart

Get $50 savings on the latest Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at Walmart in this Black Friday deal. No trade ins and no questions asked.
$51 off (11%)
$399
$449 99
Buy at Walmart

Galaxy Watch 5 Pro (GPS) save up to $240 off with trade-in, $50 instant rebate

The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is also discounted at Samsung right now. You can save up to $240 with a trade-in, and even without a trade-in, the smartwatch is now $50 off.
$290 off (64%) Trade-in
$159 99
$449 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 5 (GPS + LTE 44mm) save $70 at Best Buy

The Galaxy Watch 5 is also discounted quite nicely over at Best Buy. You can save $50 on this 44mm aluminum model. This one has NO cellular connectivity.
$70 off (19%)
$289 99
$359 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Watch 5 (GPS 44mm) save $50 at Best Buy

The Galaxy Watch 5 is also discounted quite nicely over at Best Buy. You can save $50 on this 44mm aluminum model. This one has NO cellular connectivity.
$50 off (16%)
$259 99
$309 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Watch 5 (GPS 40mm) offer slashes $51 at Walmart

This Black Friday deal helps you save $51 on the Galaxy Watch 5 40mm with Bluetooth. The offer stands for all color options, including Graphite, Pink, and Silver.
$51 off (18%)
$229
$279 99
Buy at Walmart

Galaxy Watch 5 (GPS 40mm) save up to $165 with enhanced trade-in, $30 off instant credit

Samsung's also launched epic early Black Friday offers. Right now, you can have the company's latest Galaxy Watch for just $64.99! If this ain't a crazy-good deal, we don't know what is!
$215 off (77%) Trade-in
$64 99
$279 99
Buy at Samsung

Galaxy Watch 4 (GPS 44mm) deal cuts $110 off the price at Best Buy

Save $110 on one of the best Android smartwatches on the market - the Galaxy Watch4. From continuous SpO2 and ECG monitoring, to smart notifications and waterproofing, this watch has it all! Don't miss this early Black Friday deal!
$110 off (39%)
$169 99
$279 99
Buy at BestBuy

Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (GPS 42mm) $201 savings at Walmart

A sweet deal on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is available at Walmart right now.
$201 off (57%)
$149
$349 99
Buy at Walmart

Galaxy Watch 4 (GPS + LTE 40mm) now at $100 down!

Amazon is currently selling the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 40mm LTE with a $100 discount. Yes, it's an older model, but this was Samsung's top-tier watch last year, and it has Wear OS 3, continuous SpO2 and ECG monitoring, and it can be yours for even less money.
$100 off (33%)
$199 99
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

Galaxy Watch 4 (GPS 40mm) now discounted by 44% at Amazon

Last year's flagship smartwatch from Samsung - the Galaxy Watch 4 - can now be purchased with $110 off its original price, a hefty 44% discount for Black Friday.
$110 off (44%)
$139 99
$249 99
Buy at Amazon

While some manufacturers don't discount their latest gadgets, we are lucky to have some solid deals on the very latest Samsung watches like the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro. Samsung in particular offers great trade-in offers, while the big box retailers provide other types of deals. You can also buy the slightly older Galaxy Watch 4 with a cool discount.

This is a good moment to say that if you are curious about smartwatch deals by other brands, you should check out our Apple Watch Black Friday deals, Garmin smartwatch Black Friday sales, and Fitbit Black Friday offers. And remember, we are constantly updating this article with new offers, so check back regularly to find the best deal.

Is it worth buying a Galaxy watch on Black Friday?


Yes, of course! These Black Friday deals are some of the best discounts around.

So if you are wondering whether to pull the trigger now or wait, chances are that these prices should be a good incentive to actually buy now. But just in case you are unsure yet, remember that you will have one more chance with the Cyber Monday smartwatch deals.

Where to find the best galaxy watch deals on Black Friday?


Big box retailers and manufacturers are a good place to start, but it could get a bit overwhelming. We pick the best deals all throughout the Black Friday sales event, so you might just want to keep an eye on this article and we'll do all the work of picking the best deals for you.

At the moment, it looks like the best place for a great Galaxy Watch deals is Samsung, especially if you have something to trade-in. But you can get a good deal even without the need to bring back your old device.

Also read:
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Samsung has a special Galaxy Watch 5 edition on sale at a very special Black Friday discount
Samsung has a special Galaxy Watch 5 edition on sale at a very special Black Friday discount
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) is on sale at Black Friday discounts of up to $105
Apple's 11-inch iPad Pro (2022) is on sale at Black Friday discounts of up to $105
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Black Friday 2022 deal you've been waiting for is now here
The Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro Black Friday 2022 deal you've been waiting for is now here
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy S22+ is now on sale at an insane $400 discount with no strings
Samsung's jumbo-sized Galaxy S22+ is now on sale at an insane $400 discount with no strings
Tipster says that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have the brighest smartphone display when released
Tipster says that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will have the brighest smartphone display when released
Samsung rumored to include this new Apple, Huawei feature with the Galaxy S23 line
Samsung rumored to include this new Apple, Huawei feature with the Galaxy S23 line

Popular stories

Apple and Samsung laughing; Sony wants new $500 camera to replace your iPhone, Galaxy!
Apple and Samsung laughing; Sony wants new $500 camera to replace your iPhone, Galaxy!
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Why get an impostor when you can get Note 20 Ultra with SD slot for crazy low price
Jaw-dropping Pixel Fold, first foldable to challenge Galaxy Z Fold - Android, iPhone users react!
Jaw-dropping Pixel Fold, first foldable to challenge Galaxy Z Fold - Android, iPhone users react!
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
T-Mobile rolls out yet another early Black Friday 2022 deal: four 'unlimited' lines for $100
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
Walmart's Samsung Galaxy S22+ Black Friday deal is absolutely spectacular
Google is now ready to slash $300 off the Pixel 7 Pro's no-trade-in price (with a catch)
Google is now ready to slash $300 off the Pixel 7 Pro's no-trade-in price (with a catch)
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless