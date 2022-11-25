Jump on these Black Friday Galaxy Watch deals while they are hot

Black Friday is here and it's raining deals for all sorts of cool gadgets, but if you are specifically after a new Samsung Galaxy Watch, you've come to the right place.





In this round-up we have hand picked deals from all the major retailers like Best Buy, Amazon and Walmart to give you the biggest discounts on Galaxy Watches. Our favorite deal so far has got to be the $70 discount on the big and powerful Galaxy Watch 5 Pro with cellular connectivity, but if you miss the rotating bezel, you can find a great discount on the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic as well, and on older models. Whatever your favorite Galaxy Watch is, take a look below to find some very enticing deals.









Is it worth buying a Galaxy watch on Black Friday?





Yes, of course! These Black Friday deals are some of the best discounts around.



So if you are wondering whether to pull the trigger now or wait, chances are that these prices should be a good incentive to actually buy now. But just in case you are unsure yet, remember that you will have one more chance with the Cyber Monday smartwatch deals



Where to find the best galaxy watch deals on Black Friday?





Big box retailers and manufacturers are a good place to start, but it could get a bit overwhelming. We pick the best deals all throughout the Black Friday sales event, so you might just want to keep an eye on this article and we'll do all the work of picking the best deals for you.





At the moment, it looks like the best place for a great Galaxy Watch deals is Samsung, especially if you have something to trade-in. But you can get a good deal even without the need to bring back your old device.