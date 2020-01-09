The original Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is cheaper than ever (brand-new)

Samsung Deals Tizen Wearables

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Jan 09, 2020, 8:14 AM
Samsung's smartwatch lineup is all about diversity nowadays, and if you feel like the second-gen Galaxy Watch Active is too rich for your blood even at a pretty substantial discount in "open box" condition with a 1-year warranty included, you can always choose to settle for the slightly humbler and significantly cheaper first-gen model.

Originally released less than a year ago, this fitness-centric bad boy normally starts at $200, but if you're quick, you can get an "international" version in a green hue at only $137.99. While Woot is selling the Android and iOS-compatible wearable device brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged, the Amazon-owned e-tailer can't match the aforementioned warranty offered by a top-rated eBay vendor with its heavily marked-down Galaxy Watch Active 2.

Check out the deal here


Still, a 90-day warranty is nothing to scoff at, and as usual, Woot also provides Prime members with free standard nationwide shipping. Of course, the Galaxy Watch Active has been discounted many times before by Samsung and various authorized third-party retailers, currently fetching $168 and up on Amazon and recently going down to as little as $150

But as far as we know, $137.99 is a new all-time low price for a new unit of a robust, feature-packed, and fairly stylish smartwatch that can prove to be a decent Apple Watch alternative for folks on really tight budgets. 

Obviously, this is nowhere near as impressive as the Galaxy Watch Active 2, but it does come with a sharp 1.1-inch circular Super AMOLED display sporting a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels, as well as surprisingly solid battery life, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, built-in GPS functionality, NFC for wrist payments, a lightweight and water-resistant design, and thanks to a recent software update, even that handy Touch Bezel feature introduced with the smartwatch's successor.

