The original Samsung Galaxy Watch Active is cheaper than ever (brand-new)
Still, a 90-day warranty is nothing to scoff at, and as usual, Woot also provides Prime members with free standard nationwide shipping. Of course, the Galaxy Watch Active has been discounted many times before by Samsung and various authorized third-party retailers, currently fetching $168 and up on Amazon and recently going down to as little as $150.
But as far as we know, $137.99 is a new all-time low price for a new unit of a robust, feature-packed, and fairly stylish smartwatch that can prove to be a decent Apple Watch alternative for folks on really tight budgets.
Obviously, this is nowhere near as impressive as the Galaxy Watch Active 2, but it does come with a sharp 1.1-inch circular Super AMOLED display sporting a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels, as well as surprisingly solid battery life, heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, built-in GPS functionality, NFC for wrist payments, a lightweight and water-resistant design, and thanks to a recent software update, even that handy Touch Bezel feature introduced with the smartwatch's successor.
