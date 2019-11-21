Accessories Samsung Deals Wearables

Amazon's Black Friday run puts the Galaxy Watch Active on sale

Daniel Petrov by Daniel Petrov   /  Nov 21, 2019, 8:28 AM

Amazon is ramping up its Black Friday runup deals every day now, and one of them includes a nice discount on Samsung's venerable Watch Active. Granted, its successor was recently released in the US, and looks a bit better - the original is smaller and a bit plasticky, while the new one feels premium - but that's why the earlier versions can be had at a steep discount.

Further more, if you are looking for a small and lightweight smartwatch that will look better on your wrist than a plebeic fitness band, Amazon now has your back at a similar price. So, what's the deal, you ask? Well, how about knocking $50 off the list price, just as Amazon did with the Watch Active 2 not long ago.


While not the best smartwatch ever created, you get a quality display with an always-on option, the automatic workout tracking is spot-on, the battery lasts twice that of the Apple Watch on average, so you can easily track your sleeps. 

If you are not deterred by the smallish size, the whole shebang now comes at $150, or the price of a Fitbit Versa 2, all the while looking way better than a sports band on your wrist, and feeling way faster to interact with.

