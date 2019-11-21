Amazon's Black Friday run puts the Galaxy Watch Active on sale
Amazon is ramping up its Black Friday runup deals every day now, and one of them includes a nice discount on Samsung's venerable Watch Active. Granted, its successor was recently released in the US, and looks a bit better - the original is smaller and a bit plasticky, while the new one feels premium - but that's why the earlier versions can be had at a steep discount.
While not the best smartwatch ever created, you get a quality display with an always-on option, the automatic workout tracking is spot-on, the battery lasts twice that of the Apple Watch on average, so you can easily track your sleeps.
If you are not deterred by the smallish size, the whole shebang now comes at $150, or the price of a Fitbit Versa 2, all the while looking way better than a sports band on your wrist, and feeling way faster to interact with.
