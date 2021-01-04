Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Watch Active 2 with LTE is on sale at a huge discount

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





In the meantime, it might not be such a bad idea to check out Amazon's latest (and greatest) deals on the 2019-released Galaxy Watch Active 2 if you're on a (relatively) tight budget and have no problem settling for a model without a physical rotating bezel in tow.





Frequently (and deeply) discounted in a Bluetooth-only variant in the last few months, the decidedly sporty but also undeniably stylish intelligent timepiece can be currently purchased at a considerably lower price than usual with built-in LTE connectivity as well.





The unlocked cellular-capable Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 normally costs a whopping $399.99 in a 44mm size, but if you hurry, Amazon will let you bring that arguably excessive list price down by 150 bucks. That means you're looking at saving no less than 38 percent without committing to a specific carrier or jumping through hoops of any sort





You can even choose between a classic (read somewhat boring) black color and a more eye-catching gold hue, although for some reason, the silver flavor is not reduced by a single penny at the time of this writing. The same goes for the black and gold versions of the LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch Active 2 in a 40mm size, while the non-cellular-equipped smartwatch is on sale at fairly modest discounts ranging from $30 to $70 depending on what dimension and paint job you prefer.





Obviously, the Bluetooth-only and 4G LTE-capable models are virtually identical... apart from the latter's 1.5GB RAM count, upgraded from the former's 768MB memory to handle your untethered voice call needs.





In addition to that and a reasonably fast dual-core Exynos 9110 processor, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 on sale here at $150 less than usual also has 24/7 heart rate monitoring going for it, as well as sleep tracking, and perhaps more importantly, ECG technology . The swim-proof aluminum-made smartwatch can keep the lights on for several days on a single charge while tracking your every move with a built-in GPS chip, making wrist payments, and streaming your favorite Spotify tunes.



