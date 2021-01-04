Get Google Pixel 4 XL with Mint Mobile plan

 View

Get Google Pixel 4 XL with Mint Mobile plan

 View
Samsung Deals Tizen Wearables

Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Watch Active 2 with LTE is on sale at a huge discount

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Jan 04, 2021, 1:55 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Watch Active 2 with LTE is on sale at a huge discount
While Samsung is pretty much guaranteed to unveil a hot new pair of true wireless earbuds alongside the high-end Galaxy S21 handset family later this month, it looks like wearable device enthusiasts will need to wait a little longer for a sequel to last year's Galaxy Watch 3.

In the meantime, it might not be such a bad idea to check out Amazon's latest (and greatest) deals on the 2019-released Galaxy Watch Active 2 if you're on a (relatively) tight budget and have no problem settling for a model without a physical rotating bezel in tow.

Frequently (and deeply) discounted in a Bluetooth-only variant in the last few months, the decidedly sporty but also undeniably stylish intelligent timepiece can be currently purchased at a considerably lower price than usual with built-in LTE connectivity as well.

The unlocked cellular-capable Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 normally costs a whopping $399.99 in a 44mm size, but if you hurry, Amazon will let you bring that arguably excessive list price down by 150 bucks. That means you're looking at saving no less than 38 percent without committing to a specific carrier or jumping through hoops of any sort

You can even choose between a classic (read somewhat boring) black color and a more eye-catching gold hue, although for some reason, the silver flavor is not reduced by a single penny at the time of this writing. The same goes for the black and gold versions of the LTE-enabled Galaxy Watch Active 2 in a 40mm size, while the non-cellular-equipped smartwatch is on sale at fairly modest discounts ranging from $30 to $70 depending on what dimension and paint job you prefer.

Obviously, the Bluetooth-only and 4G LTE-capable models are virtually identical... apart from the latter's 1.5GB RAM count, upgraded from the former's 768MB memory to handle your untethered voice call needs.

In addition to that and a reasonably fast dual-core Exynos 9110 processor, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 on sale here at $150 less than usual also has 24/7 heart rate monitoring going for it, as well as sleep tracking, and perhaps more importantly, ECG technology. The swim-proof aluminum-made smartwatch can keep the lights on for several days on a single charge while tracking your every move with a built-in GPS chip, making wrist payments, and streaming your favorite Spotify tunes.

Related phones

Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm)

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Watch Active 2 with LTE is on sale at a huge discount
Popular stories
Unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip price drops below $1,000 on Amazon
Popular stories
Best Galaxy S20 deals at Best Buy, Amazon, Verizon, T-Mobile and others
Popular stories
Samsung's excellent Galaxy Buds Live can be yours at a 50 percent discount
Popular stories
Best AT&T deals right now
Popular stories
The amazing Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 is on sale at an incredible discount with LTE

Popular stories

Popular stories
Motorola looks to start 2021 on a strong note with an affordable flagship and a low-tier 5G phone
Popular stories
The nearly $600 Xiaomi Mi 11 flagship costs the same to make as the iPhone 12
Popular stories
The unlocked Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra hits a new all-time low price
Popular stories
The redesigned LG Stylo 7 5G leaks out in sharp new renders
Popular stories
Steve Jobs had it right. Adobe ends support for Flash
Popular stories
Join T-Mobile's new campaign and help demonstrate its advantage in 5G coverage over Verizon, AT&T

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless