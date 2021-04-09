Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Samsung's cheaper and cheaper Galaxy Watch Active 2 is still not showing its age

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 09, 2021, 5:06 PM
Samsung's cheaper and cheaper Galaxy Watch Active 2 is still not showing its age
The day of the first substantial (and reasonably plausible) Pixel Watch leak seems as good a time as any to bring back to your attention a considerably older and presumably much cheaper intelligent timepiece with a pretty impressive list of features.

While we have no idea exactly how much Google plans to charge for its first in-house smartwatch starting at some point in the fall, history (and common sense) suggests the recommended price will far exceed $119.99.

Believe it or not, that's how little you can currently spend for the fitness-centric yet decidedly stylish Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 on eBay. Naturally, we're not talking about a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged device here, but the "open box" units sold in a "limited quantity" in a 44mm size and Aqua Black color will come with a 1-year warranty included.

Instead of Samsung itself, you'll need to rely on a company called Quick Ship Electronics for any and all warranty matters, but fret not, this is a veteran eBay vendor with an essentially flawless reputation you're dealing with here.

Commercially released back in 2019, the Galaxy Watch Active 2 was featured on our list of 2021's best smartwatches not long ago, which tells you everything you need to know about this ultra-affordable (and ageless) Apple Watch Series 6 alternative.

In addition to a beautiful circular design and a sharp 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels, the Tizen-powered wearable device also has everything from a built-in heart rate monitor to standalone GPS connectivity, sleep tracking, water resistance, and all-day battery life going for it.

In case you're wondering, $119.99 is a new all-time low price for a fully functional, like-new 44mm Galaxy Watch Active 2 backed by a 1-year warranty, beating all previous eBay deals while slashing a whopping 150 bucks off the MSRP of a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit sans LTE support.

  • Display 1.4 inches 360 x 360 pixels
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9110 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 4GB, not expandable
  • Battery 340 mAh
  • OS Tizen 4.0

