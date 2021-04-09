Samsung's cheaper and cheaper Galaxy Watch Active 2 is still not showing its age

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





While we have no idea exactly how much Google plans to charge for its first in-house smartwatch starting at some point in the fall, history (and common sense) suggests the recommended price will far exceed $119.99.





Believe it or not, that's how little you can currently spend for the fitness-centric yet decidedly stylish Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 on eBay. Naturally, we're not talking about a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged device here, but the "open box" units sold in a "limited quantity" in a 44mm size and Aqua Black color will come with a 1-year warranty included.





Instead of Samsung itself, you'll need to rely on a company called Quick Ship Electronics for any and all warranty matters, but fret not, this is a veteran eBay vendor with an essentially flawless reputation you're dealing with here.









In addition to a beautiful circular design and a sharp 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels, the Tizen-powered wearable device also has everything from a built-in heart rate monitor to standalone GPS connectivity, sleep tracking, water resistance, and all-day battery life going for it.





In case you're wondering, $119.99 is a new all-time low price for a fully functional, like-new 44mm Galaxy Watch Active 2 backed by a 1-year warranty, beating all previous eBay deals while slashing a whopping 150 bucks off the MSRP of a brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged unit sans LTE support.



