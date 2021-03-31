Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Samsung's feature-packed Galaxy Watch Active 2 has never been this cheap

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 31, 2021, 9:06 AM
Samsung's feature-packed Galaxy Watch Active 2 has never been this cheap
Whether or not you're excited about Samsung's rumored switch from its in-house Tizen platform to Wear OS for the company's next-gen Apple Watch alternatives, you'll have to admit the 2019-released Galaxy Watch Active 2 still looks pretty enticing... at the right price.

Normally available for $250 and up in brand-new condition from its manufacturer or major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, the sporty yet elegant intelligent timepiece can be yours at a measly $129.99 if you hurry... and don't have a problem making do with an "open box" unit.

Said deeply discounted devices will power on with their factory settings restored and include all original accessories while shipping in packaging that may be "slightly distressed." Otherwise, these Android and iOS-compatible bad boys should look as good and work as well as new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units, with their flawless functionality supported by a full 1-year warranty provided by a veteran eBay vendor with an almost perfect 99.8 percent positive feedback score from more than 16,000 buyers.

Keep in mind that this is not the cheapest Galaxy Watch Active 2 model we're dealing with here, but rather a 44mm Aqua Black variant with a matching black band that typically costs $269.99. 

Of course, your 130 bucks will not buy you standalone cellular connectivity, although the spec sheet is otherwise pretty impressive, including everything from a circular 1.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 360 x 360 pixels to Bluetooth and GPS support, as well as a heart rate monitor, sleep tracking technology, and 5ATM water resistance.

That's right, you can keep this thing on when swimming to track your progress and fitness, as well as listen to your favorite Spotify tunes even when disconnected from your phone. On top of it all, the battery life is also pretty great (as long as you don't do a lot of GPS tracking), which once again makes us wonder if Samsung's intention to ditch Tizen is wise. If you don't think that's the case, of course, it might be smart to pull the trigger here before Quick Ship Electronics inevitably runs out of inventory at $129.99 a pop.

Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm)
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm)

PhoneArena Score:

8.5
$130 Special eBay $300 Special Samsung $300 Special AT&T
View more offers
  • Display 1.4 inches 360 x 360 pixels
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9110 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 4GB, not expandable
  • Battery 340 mAh
  • OS Tizen 4.0

