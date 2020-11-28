iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm) $124.99 at eBay
BLACK FRIDAY 2020
Get the best Black Friday deals on mobile tech here!
Samsung Deals Tizen Wearables Black Friday

Stunning Black Friday deal takes the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 down to an unbeatable price

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 28, 2020, 2:12 PM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Stunning Black Friday deal takes the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 down to an unbeatable price
The holiday shopping season is long and full of terrific deals on the hottest gadgets out there, so just because you didn't find the perfect Black Friday offers to suit your needs on November 27, that doesn't mean you should stop looking.

Many major US retailers are still adding or refreshing great Black Friday smartwatch deals, for instance, as we speak, with dozens of new bargains likely to enter the equation on November 30, aka Cyber Monday 2020. But if you're intent on buying a 44mm Galaxy Watch Active 2 at its lowest possible price, you may not want to waste another second and instead pull the trigger right now over on eBay.

QuickShipElectronics, which just so happens to be one of the platform's most trusted tech vendors, with a nearly flawless 99.7 percent positive feedback score based on more than 17,000 customer ratings from the last 12 months alone, currently sells the fall 2019-released wearable device for as little as $124.99.

That's if you only want to pick up one unit, mind you, with those interested in purchasing two or more of these Android and iOS-supporting smartwatches looking at saving an extra two bucks per device. That's definitely not much, but $124.99 is considerably lower than what Samsung and most authorized third-party retailers are normally charging for a 44mm GPS-only Watch Active 2 in black. 

That would be no less than $269.99, and although these are not brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units you're looking at here, they are backed by a full 1-year seller warranty. Said top-rated seller can also vouch for the "excellent" condition of every single smartwatch available at 125 (or 123) bucks at the time of this writing, with the only disadvantage of claiming this killer deal being that you don't get the original Galaxy Watch Active 2 packaging.

Otherwise, these deeply discounted Samsung smartwatches should look essentially as good as new and work flawlessly, supporting everything from heart rate monitoring to standalone GPS tracking, sleep supervision, and yes, ECG monitoring technology as well.

In case you're wondering, yes, a brand-new Galaxy Watch Active 2 can be had at a decent discount from Best Buy or Amazon ahead of Cyber Monday too, but those deals certainly pale in comparison to the huge $145 price cut available here.

Related phones

Galaxy Watch Active 2 (44mm)

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday Apple Watch deals
Popular stories
Here are the top Best Buy Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals available now
Popular stories
Best iPad Cyber Monday and late Black Friday Deals
Popular stories
Best AirPods deals for Black Friday & Cyber Monday 2020
Popular stories
Best Cyber Monday tablet deals
Popular stories
Best Black Friday and Cyber Monday wireless headphones deals

Popular stories

Popular stories
T-Mobile destroys Verizon's 5G network claims by sliding in its coverage DMs
Popular stories
PlayStation 5 restock sales for Black Friday and Cyber Monday
Popular stories
The best T-Mobile Black Friday deal is aimed at both new and existing customers
Popular stories
Samsung's first 2021 smartphones come with big batteries and low prices
Popular stories
The best Apple iPad (2020) Black Friday deal is now open to all
Popular stories
Samsung refreshes Black Friday offers, get $3,000 off on select TVs!

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless