Stunning Black Friday deal takes the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 down to an unbeatable price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
That's if you only want to pick up one unit, mind you, with those interested in purchasing two or more of these Android and iOS-supporting smartwatches looking at saving an extra two bucks per device. That's definitely not much, but $124.99 is considerably lower than what Samsung and most authorized third-party retailers are normally charging for a 44mm GPS-only Watch Active 2 in black.
That would be no less than $269.99, and although these are not brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units you're looking at here, they are backed by a full 1-year seller warranty. Said top-rated seller can also vouch for the "excellent" condition of every single smartwatch available at 125 (or 123) bucks at the time of this writing, with the only disadvantage of claiming this killer deal being that you don't get the original Galaxy Watch Active 2 packaging.
Otherwise, these deeply discounted Samsung smartwatches should look essentially as good as new and work flawlessly, supporting everything from heart rate monitoring to standalone GPS tracking, sleep supervision, and yes, ECG monitoring technology as well.
In case you're wondering, yes, a brand-new Galaxy Watch Active 2 can be had at a decent discount from Best Buy or Amazon ahead of Cyber Monday too, but those deals certainly pale in comparison to the huge $145 price cut available here.