Stunning Black Friday deal takes the Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 down to an unbeatable price

Many major US retailers are still adding or refreshing great Black Friday smartwatch deals , for instance, as we speak, with dozens of new bargains likely to enter the equation on November 30, aka Cyber Monday 2020. But if you're intent on buying a 44mm Galaxy Watch Active 2 at its lowest possible price, you may not want to waste another second and instead pull the trigger right now over on eBay.





QuickShipElectronics, which just so happens to be one of the platform's most trusted tech vendors, with a nearly flawless 99.7 percent positive feedback score based on more than 17,000 customer ratings from the last 12 months alone, currently sells the fall 2019-released wearable device for as little as $124.99.





That's if you only want to pick up one unit, mind you, with those interested in purchasing two or more of these Android and iOS-supporting smartwatches looking at saving an extra two bucks per device. That's definitely not much, but $124.99 is considerably lower than what Samsung and most authorized third-party retailers are normally charging for a 44mm GPS-only Watch Active 2 in black.





That would be no less than $269.99, and although these are not brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units you're looking at here, they are backed by a full 1-year seller warranty. Said top-rated seller can also vouch for the "excellent" condition of every single smartwatch available at 125 (or 123) bucks at the time of this writing, with the only disadvantage of claiming this killer deal being that you don't get the original Galaxy Watch Active 2 packaging.





Otherwise, these deeply discounted Samsung smartwatches should look essentially as good as new and work flawlessly, supporting everything from heart rate monitoring to standalone GPS tracking, sleep supervision, and yes, ECG monitoring technology as well.





In case you're wondering, yes, a brand-new Galaxy Watch Active 2 can be had at a decent discount from Best Buy or Amazon ahead of Cyber Monday too, but those deals certainly pale in comparison to the huge $145 price cut available here.



