Samsung's 2025 Galaxy Watch lineup is... interesting, but there's something missing





A splash of color and more variety would be nice





I absolutely hate that I even need to say this, but while color options are not particularly important (for me, at least) when it comes to new smartphones, smartwatches are an entirely different story. These are fashion items just as much as they are tech gadgets, which means that every design element can greatly matter for a prospective buyer.





That includes the product's shape (which I'm actually not going to comment on today, as I'm not too bothered by the "squircle" Samsung will apparently expand to its entire Galaxy Watch family this year), key details like weight and thickness, and yes, paint jobs.









The Galaxy Watch Ultra (2025), meanwhile, is expected to arrive in Titanium Blue, Titanium Gray, and Titanium Silver models soon, which sounds a little more exciting... until you look at that promising "blue" version and risk falling asleep out of boredom.









I know, I know, a smaller-than-47mm Watch Ultra might need to cut some serious battery life corners, but who says there's no market for a compact rugged timepiece with no more than a day of running times between charges, a sleeker and thinner body, and ideally, a lower price point? Besides, if Garmin can pull off multiple sizes for so many of its popular robust smartwatches, why wouldn't Samsung be able to do the same thing?



Recommended Stories

Galaxy Watch 8 Classic is a big problem too, and because it follows in the footsteps of a Of course, the single-sizeClassic is a big problem too, and because it follows in the footsteps of a Galaxy Watch 6 Classic available with both 43 and 47mm cases, this problem is also hard to wrap my head around. Did anyone complain about too much variety on any of Samsung's previous wearable devices? If not, what is the company thinking?!

Where's that second-gen Galaxy Watch Fan Edition?





Most of you will probably not agree with me on this, but I consider the Galaxy Watch FE to be the best Samsung smartwatch available right now.





The reasons are fairly simple, and it obviously helps that I'm not exactly what you'd call a smartwatch power user. But even those of you who'd never think about buying anything but the latest and greatest high-end devices have to admit that the bang for buck is mighty strong with the first-ever Galaxy Watch Fan Edition, which is why Samsung should probably strike while the iron is hot and think about releasing a new generation as soon as possible.









Now, I'm fully aware that it's against the company's traditions to unveil budget-friendly Fan Editions alongside new flagships, but traditions are made to be changed, and if the Galaxy Watch 8 can look radically different from its predecessor, why couldn't a Galaxy Watch FE (2025) see daylight in an "uncharacteristic" timeline?





Galaxy Watch 8 ? Oh, yeah, I get the problem now. Just think about it - a new $200 and up intelligent timepiece based on the Galaxy Watch 6 (or even the Watch 7) instead of the Watch 4 with pretty much all the health monitoring tools you need, a reasonably powerful processor, and stellar software support. Why would you ever consider the undoubtedly pricier? Oh, yeah, I get the problem now.

How about a Galaxy Watch Edge?





I admit that this is just a pipe dream of mine right now, and I'm not entirely sure that it would work, but if there's one segment where tech companies should try to slim down their products and gauge demand, that's the wearable industry and not the smartphone market.









Can you even picture a Galaxy Watch Edge or Galaxy Watch 8 Edge with a sub-9mm waist, sub-40-gram weight, premium build materials, a big and beautiful AMOLED touchscreen, and all the latest and greatest health and fitness tracking features around?





That's more or less the description of the new Garmin Venu X1 , so it can (probably) be done if we put enough pressure on Samsung... and understand that battery life could be a disaster if something like this ever materializes.