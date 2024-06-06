Best Buy has ALL Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 models on sale at a new record high discount of $100

Galaxy Watch 6





While a few of the retailer's hot new deals are also available at Amazon, this is where you can choose your favorite color option and connectivity variant from the entire Galaxy Watch 6 portfolio at the exact same record high discount of $100. That obviously makes the most affordable model cheaper than ever before, at a virtually unbeatable $199.99 in graphite and cream hues sans 4G LTE support.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Aluminum Case, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Graphite and Gold Color Options $100 off (33%) $199 99 $299 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm) GPS, Bluetooth, Wear OS, Aluminum Case, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Graphite and Silver Color Options $100 off (30%) $229 99 $329 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (40mm) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, Aluminum Case, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Graphite and Gold Color Options $100 off (29%) $249 99 $349 99 Buy at BestBuy Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 (44mm) GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Wear OS, Aluminum Case, Sapphire Crystal Display, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, Always-on Heart Rate Monitoring, ECG, Fall Detection, Infrared Temperature Sensor, Body Composition, Cycle Tracking, Irregular Heart Rate Notification, Advanced Sleep Coaching, Graphite and Silver Color Options $100 off (26%) $279 99 $379 99 Buy at BestBuy





Folks with larger wrists and similarly tight budgets will undoubtedly be delighted to see the Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch 6 marked down from a $329.99 list price to a very palatable $229.99 of its own with a jumbo-sized 44mm case. Meanwhile, those who like to stay connected at all times with and without a phone nearby are currently looking at paying $249.99 and $279.99 for cellular-enabled variants in 40 and 44mm sizes respectively.





The non-Classic Galaxy Watch 6 comes without a rotating bezel, which more or less looks like the device's only major dealbreaker at these massively reduced prices. We're obviously not saying this is a flawless product apart from that little feature omission, but right now, it might just be the best budget smartwatch ... compatible with Android smartphones only.





Our comprehensive review from almost a year ago is essentially just as true today, mind you, especially with such a similar (non-Ultra) sequel around the corner. The circular AMOLED display is still nice and bright, the overall design as undeniably elegant as ever, the automatic workout detection naturally continues to work like a charm, and the battery life remains... not great, but not terrible either.



