Best Buy has ALL Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 models on sale at a new record high discount of $100

Talk about perfect timing! Just as the key Galaxy Watch 7 and Galaxy Watch Ultra specs leaked out ahead of Samsung's big Unpacked event next month, last year's Galaxy Watch 6 dropped to new all-time low prices at Best Buy.

While a few of the retailer's hot new deals are also available at Amazon, this is where you can choose your favorite color option and connectivity variant from the entire Galaxy Watch 6 portfolio at the exact same record high discount of $100. That obviously makes the most affordable model cheaper than ever before, at a virtually unbeatable $199.99 in graphite and cream hues sans 4G LTE support.

Folks with larger wrists and similarly tight budgets will undoubtedly be delighted to see the Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch 6 marked down from a $329.99 list price to a very palatable $229.99 of its own with a jumbo-sized 44mm case. Meanwhile, those who like to stay connected at all times with and without a phone nearby are currently looking at paying $249.99 and $279.99 for cellular-enabled variants in 40 and 44mm sizes respectively. 

The non-Classic Galaxy Watch 6 comes without a rotating bezel, which more or less looks like the device's only major dealbreaker at these massively reduced prices. We're obviously not saying this is a flawless product apart from that little feature omission, but right now, it might just be the best budget smartwatch... compatible with Android smartphones only.

Our comprehensive review from almost a year ago is essentially just as true today, mind you, especially with such a similar (non-Ultra) sequel around the corner. The circular AMOLED display is still nice and bright, the overall design as undeniably elegant as ever, the automatic workout detection naturally continues to work like a charm, and the battery life remains... not great, but not terrible either.

Perhaps most importantly, Samsung's software support is exactly as impressive in the smartwatch landscape as it is in the smartphone market, and when it comes to health monitoring and fitness tracking, Galaxy Watches tend to get better with time as they receive timely updates focused on helping wearers continuously improve their wellness and wellbeing.
