Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro battery king cheaper and cheaper

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Remember how Amazon sold the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro at a new record low price of around $360 just a couple of weeks back? Believe it or not, the best Samsung smartwatch available today is now even cheaper after a higher-than-ever markdown of $135 from a $449.99 list price.

This is yet another killer and somewhat random Amazon deal unrivaled by the likes of Best Buy or Samsung's official US e-store, and although it doesn't make the Watch 5 Pro quite as affordable as the "regular" Galaxy Watch 5, it's pretty hard to turn down for a number of different reasons.

Bluetooth, GPS, 45mm Titanium Case, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Wear OS, 1.4-Inch Super AMOLED Circular Display with 450 x 450 Pixel Resolution, Dual-Core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen, Skin Temperature, Body Composition Analysis, Black Color Only
$135 off (30%)
While many hardcore Samsung fans might be delighted to hear the beloved rotating bezel is likely to make a comeback later this year, the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic (or Watch 6 Pro) may not pack a battery as large as its predecessor.

Said predecessor is therefore still a very compelling value proposition for folks who don't like to hug a wall after less than 24 hours of smartwatch use. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is also undeniably one of the better-constructed intelligent timepieces out there, rocking a super-robust titanium case and sapphire crystal display protection for above-average scratch resistance.

The display itself is also an absolute beauty, sporting a resolution of 450 x 450 pixels and a generous 1.4-inch diagonal squeezed into pretty much the same body as the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. In terms of health features and fitness tracking tools, it's virtually impossible to find anything "wrong" with this deeply discounted bad boy as well, especially after Samsung finally enabled its dormant skin temperature sensor for more accurate menstrual cycle supervision.

Compatible with Android handsets only, the Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is essentially the greatest Wear OS-powered alternative to the industry-leading Apple Watch Series 8, as well as one of the overall best smartwatches in the world.

While the aforementioned $135 (or 30 percent) Amazon price cut is exclusively available with Bluetooth and GPS connectivity in a black color option, the cellular-capable Watch 5 Pro in black and gray hues costs just $60 less than usual at the time of this writing for a modest 12 percent discount.

