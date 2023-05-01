Amazon makes Samsung's Galaxy Watch 5 Pro battery king cheaper and cheaper





This is yet another killer and somewhat random Amazon deal unrivaled by the likes of Best Buy or Samsung's official US e-store, and although it doesn't make the Watch 5 Pro quite as affordable as the "regular" Galaxy Watch 5 , it's pretty hard to turn down for a number of different reasons.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro Bluetooth, GPS, 45mm Titanium Case, Sapphire Crystal Glass, Wear OS, 1.4-Inch Super AMOLED Circular Display with 450 x 450 Pixel Resolution, Dual-Core Exynos W920 Processor, ECG, Fall Detection, Blood Pressure, Blood Oxygen, Skin Temperature, Body Composition Analysis, Black Color Only $135 off (30%)









Said predecessor is therefore still a very compelling value proposition for folks who don't like to hug a wall after less than 24 hours of smartwatch use. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro is also undeniably one of the better-constructed intelligent timepieces out there, rocking a super-robust titanium case and sapphire crystal display protection for above-average scratch resistance.













While the aforementioned $135 (or 30 percent) Amazon price cut is exclusively available with Bluetooth and GPS connectivity in a black color option, the cellular-capable Watch 5 Pro in black and gray hues costs just $60 less than usual at the time of this writing for a modest 12 percent discount.