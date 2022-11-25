Samsung has a special Galaxy Watch 5 edition on sale at a very special Black Friday discount





This comes directly from Samsung as well, allowing golf fans however to save a cool $100 without jumping through any hoops whatsoever. That brings the... very distinctive-looking Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition down to new all-time low prices of $229.99 and $259.99 in 40 and 44mm sizes respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm) Golf Edition, Bluetooth, GPS, Graphite, No Trade-In Required, Lifetime Smart Caddie Membership Included (Starting at $64.99 with Trade-In) $100 off (30%) Gift $229 99 $329 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm) Golf Edition, Bluetooth, GPS, Graphite, No Trade-In Required, Lifetime Smart Caddie Membership Included (Starting at $94.99 with Trade-In) $100 off (28%) Gift $259 99 $359 99 Buy at Samsung





We're obviously talking about non-cellular-enabled models here that are only equipped with GPS and Bluetooth connectivity while rocking an aluminum case coated in a single "Graphite" color and a decidedly eye-catching two-tone band.





An "exclusive" watch face, stylish green home button, and an included lifetime membership to the popular Smart Caddie app lead Samsung's list of special "golf-themed" customizations, with the latter feature further enhancing the value of this killer new deal by normally costing a whopping $100.





You'll naturally get that completely free of charge... if you hurry, and as Samsung very eloquently puts it in its official marketing material, your (deeply discounted) Galaxy Watch 5 will thus be able to do "everything but carry your clubs."

Of course, the Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition also comes with all of the "general" fitness tracking and health monitoring tools of a standard Galaxy Watch 5 model in addition to the ability to supervise your game and even help improve your golfing skills.



