Samsung has a special Galaxy Watch 5 edition on sale at a very special Black Friday discount

If you're looking for one of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals available, well, on Black Friday (which just so happens to be today) and find the requirements of Samsung's top Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro discounts a little too restrictive, you might also want to take the latest Golf Edition promotion into consideration.

This comes directly from Samsung as well, allowing golf fans however to save a cool $100 without jumping through any hoops whatsoever. That brings the... very distinctive-looking Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition down to new all-time low prices of $229.99 and $259.99 in 40 and 44mm sizes respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (40mm)

Golf Edition, Bluetooth, GPS, Graphite, No Trade-In Required, Lifetime Smart Caddie Membership Included (Starting at $64.99 with Trade-In)
$100 off (30%) Gift
$229 99
$329 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 (44mm)

Golf Edition, Bluetooth, GPS, Graphite, No Trade-In Required, Lifetime Smart Caddie Membership Included (Starting at $94.99 with Trade-In)
$100 off (28%) Gift
$259 99
$359 99
Buy at Samsung

We're obviously talking about non-cellular-enabled models here that are only equipped with GPS and Bluetooth connectivity while rocking an aluminum case coated in a single "Graphite" color and a decidedly eye-catching two-tone band.

An "exclusive" watch face, stylish green home button, and an included lifetime membership to the popular Smart Caddie app lead Samsung's list of special "golf-themed" customizations, with the latter feature further enhancing the value of this killer new deal by normally costing a whopping $100.

You'll naturally get that completely free of charge... if you hurry, and as Samsung very eloquently puts it in its official marketing material, your (deeply discounted) Galaxy Watch 5 will thus be able to do "everything but carry your clubs."

GALAXY WATCH 5 PRO NOW $160 WITH TRADE-IN!

The titanium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm is now $160 with a qualifying trade-in on the Samsung store. The wearable usually costs $450, but can now be acquired dirt cheap by adventurers and extreme athletes. The Watch 5 Pro has a multiple-day battery life, a new design, and some pro hiking features on deck.
$340 off (68%) Trade-in
$159 99
$499 99
Buy at Samsung

GALAXY WATCH 5 40MM NOW JUST $65

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is now just $64.99 after a qualifying trade-in over at Samsung's own store. Usually, the smartwatch goes for $279.99, but this Black Friday you can get it for way cheaper than that, though you will have to part ways with another wearable of yours. Worth it.
$215 off (77%) Trade-in
$64 99
$279 99
Buy at Samsung

Of course, the Galaxy Watch 5 Golf Edition also comes with all of the "general" fitness tracking and health monitoring tools of a standard Galaxy Watch 5 model in addition to the ability to supervise your game and even help improve your golfing skills.

And just like "regular" Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro variants, this bad boy can be knocked (way) lower than $229.99 with the right trade-in. We're talking as low as $64.99 (!!!) and $94.99 in 40 and 44mm sizes respectively. Now that's what we call one of the most spectacular Black Friday Galaxy Watch deals you can possibly snag at the moment.
