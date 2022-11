Black Friday door-buster deal demolishes Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Watch 5 prices!

Which brings us to two exceptional smartwatches that are notably much, much cheaper than they usually are. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are both discounted by a lot on Samsung's own store with a qualifying trade-in, allowing you to score the wearables on the cheap.





The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm is now $160 with a qualifying trade-in on the Samsung store. The wearable usually costs $450. The Watch 5 Pro has a multiple-day battery life, a new design, and some pro hiking features on deck. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is now just $64.99 after a qualifying trade-in over at Samsung's own store. Usually, the smartwatch goes for $279.99.





The Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro were released earlier this summer with tons of improvements. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro , for example, comes with an intriguing new design that combines sapphire and titanium in a super-tough and premium case that really stands out. Aside from the multi-day battery life, the Watch 5 Pro also comes with a trove of features aimed at hikers, like trackback, GPX route guidance, and a more precise GPS.





The regular Galaxy Watch 5 , on the other hand, hasn't changed that much in comparison with its direct predecessor, but this doesn't stop it from being an excellent wearable of its own. However, to use both smartwatches to the best of their abilities, you need to use a Galaxy phone, as some of their feature are incompatible with any Android phone. You can't use them with iPhones either.

