Black Friday door-buster deal demolishes Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, Watch 5 prices!

Lo and behold, Black Friday 2022 is upon us, bringing us all the deals we've been clamoring for since... well, last Black Friday! Galaxy phones, iPhones, tablets, and smartwatches are all majorly discounted right now. 

Which brings us to two exceptional smartwatches that are notably much, much cheaper than they usually are. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro are both discounted by a lot on Samsung's own store with a qualifying trade-in, allowing you to score the wearables on the cheap. 

GALAXY WATCH 5 PRO NOW $160 WITH TRADE-IN!

The titanium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro 45mm is now $160 with a qualifying trade-in on the Samsung store. The wearable usually costs $450, but can now be acquired dirt cheap by adventurers and extreme athletes. The Watch 5 Pro has a multiple-day battery life, a new design, and some pro hiking features on deck.
$340 off (68%) Trade-in
$159 99
$499 99
Buy at Samsung

GALAXY WATCH 5 40MM NOW JUST $65

The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 is now just $64.99 after a qualifying trade-in over at Samsung's own store. Usually, the smartwatch goes for $279.99, but this Black Friday you can get it for way cheaper than that, though you will have to part ways with another wearable of yours. Worth it.
$215 off (77%) Trade-in
$64 99
$279 99
Buy at Samsung

The Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro were released earlier this summer with tons of improvements. The Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, for example, comes with an intriguing new design that combines sapphire and titanium in a super-tough and premium case that really stands out. Aside from the multi-day battery life, the Watch 5 Pro also comes with a trove of features aimed at hikers, like trackback, GPX route guidance, and a more precise GPS. 

The regular Galaxy Watch 5, on the other hand, hasn't changed that much in comparison with its direct predecessor, but this doesn't stop it from being an excellent wearable of its own. However, to use both smartwatches to the best of their abilities, you need to use a Galaxy phone, as some of their feature are incompatible with any Android phone. You can't use them with iPhones either. 
