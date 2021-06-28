$40 Unlimited data plan with a new phone

View

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 will debut at Unpacked 'later this summer'

Joshua Swingle
By @joshuaswingle
Jun 28, 2021, 12:15 PM
Despite rumors suggesting otherwise, Samsung didn’t announce the Galaxy Watch 4 at MWC 2021 and instead focused solely on the One UI Watch software. It did, however, confirm recent speculation about a future Unpacked event.

The next Galaxy Unpacked event is happening this summer


Samsung has announced that it will be holding an Unpacked event “later this summer” where it will showcase a range of new products including what it’s calling the “new Galaxy Watch” and "upcoming Galaxy Watch."

The South Korean brand is yet to confirm the final branding of its next-generation smartwatch, but official-looking marketing images suggest that it will hit shelves as the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4. Two variants are understood to be under development.

The upcoming smartwatch lineup will the first-ever to feature One UI Watch and the new, unified Wear platform that Samsung and Google have co-developed to replace their respective Tizen and Wear OS platforms.


What date has Samsung chosen for Unpacked?


Samsung hasn’t yet confirmed an exact date for its next product announcement event. However, recent speculation points to it happening in the first week of August ahead of product shipments later in the month.


Aside from the Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatches, Samsung is expected to showcase the Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds, in addition to the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. The one product it definitely won't be announcing is the Galaxy Note 21, which is canceled

