Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 will debut at Unpacked 'later this summer'1
The next Galaxy Unpacked event is happening this summer
Samsung has announced that it will be holding an Unpacked event “later this summer” where it will showcase a range of new products including what it’s calling the “new Galaxy Watch” and "upcoming Galaxy Watch."
The upcoming smartwatch lineup will the first-ever to feature One UI Watch and the new, unified Wear platform that Samsung and Google have co-developed to replace their respective Tizen and Wear OS platforms.
The Galaxy Watch 4 is officially coming 'later this summer' pic.twitter.com/ohqoopzSRN— Joshua Swingle (@JoshuaSwingle) June 28, 2021
What date has Samsung chosen for Unpacked?
Samsung hasn’t yet confirmed an exact date for its next product announcement event. However, recent speculation points to it happening in the first week of August ahead of product shipments later in the month.
- August 3, 2021 is the rumored date for Unpacked
Aside from the Galaxy Watch 4 smartwatches, Samsung is expected to showcase the Galaxy Buds 2 wireless earbuds, in addition to the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3. The one product it definitely won't be announcing is the Galaxy Note 21, which is canceled.
Story timeline
This story is part of:Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 leaks (11 updates)
-
Now reading
28 June Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 will debut at Unpacked 'later this summer'
-
25 June Major Galaxy Watch 4 renders leak shows off new design in all colors
-
14 June More details of the Galaxy Watch 4 LTE and Wi-Fi versions surface in FCC listing
-
11 June Back-to-back leaks reveal Galaxy Z Fold 3, Flip 3, and Galaxy Watch 4 announcement and release dates
-
9 June Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch Active 4 might not include an adapter