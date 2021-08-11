Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy

Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Price
The two new smartwatches are offered in two different sizes, similarly to their predecessors. Here are the different versions of the Galaxy Watch 4 series and their pricing:
|Model
|Galaxy Watch 4 40mm
|Galaxy Watch 4
44mm
|Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mm
|Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm
|Wi-Fi only
|$249.99
|$279.99
|$349.99
|$379.99
|Cellular
|$299.99
|$329.99
|$399.99
|$429.99
The Galaxy Watch 4 is available in three case colors: Black, Green, and Silver. You can also choose four different types of wristbands: Ridge-Sport, Sport, Hybrid Leather, and Extreme Sport. As for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, it is offered in two case colors: Black and Silver. It has the same choice of four types of wristbands like the Galaxy Watch 4. There is also the option to personalize your smartwatch by creating your own style before ordering at Samsung.com.
You can choose the size of the wristband too, with two options available: Small/Medium (fits wrist 130-190mm) or Medium/Large (fits wrist 145-205mm). Shipping starts on August 25.
BestBuy is offering the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Classic in almost all of the devices' versions. Shipping starts August 25.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic deals and preorder
Samsung.com
The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are available to preorder at the company's website. You can get up to $185 discount on both models if you trade-in an eligible device. Shipping will start August 25.
Amazon
This section will be updated as soon as the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are available at Amazon.
BestBuy
B&H
B&H Photo is offering the two smartwatches too. The retailer has all of the versions of the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, with shipping starting on August 27.