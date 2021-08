Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Price









B&H Photo is offering the two smartwatches too. The retailer has all of the versions of the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, with shipping starting on August 27.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up

Samsung just announced its new Galaxy Watch 4 models and the new smartwatches are called Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. They share the same screen, processor, and battery, but the first has an aluminum body, while the latter uses stainless steel. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is the more premium version, while the Galaxy Watch 4 is the smartwatch to buy if you don't care about luxury.So if you’re on the lookout to buy one, here is where you can find all the pricing and preorder information, as well as deals on the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.The two new smartwatches are offered in two different sizes, similarly to their predecessors. Here are the different versions of the Galaxy Watch 4 series and their pricing:The Galaxy Watch 4 is available in three case colors: Black, Green, and Silver. You can also choose four different types of wristbands: Ridge-Sport, Sport, Hybrid Leather, and Extreme Sport. As for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, it is offered in two case colors: Black and Silver. It has the same choice of four types of wristbands like the Galaxy Watch 4. There is also the option to personalize your smartwatch by creating your own style before ordering at Samsung.com.