Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View

Save on iPhone 12 5G with 12m plan

 View
Samsung Deals

Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy

Iskren Gaidarov
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Watch 4: price, deals, and where to buy
Samsung just announced its new Galaxy Watch 4 models and the new smartwatches are called Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. They share the same screen, processor, and battery, but the first has an aluminum body, while the latter uses stainless steel. The Galaxy Watch 4 Classic is the more premium version, while the Galaxy Watch 4 is the smartwatch to buy if you don't care about luxury.

So if you’re on the lookout to buy one, here is where you can find all the pricing and preorder information, as well as deals on the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Price


The two new smartwatches are offered in two different sizes, similarly to their predecessors. Here are the different versions of the Galaxy Watch 4 series and their pricing:

ModelGalaxy Watch 4 40mmGalaxy Watch 4
44mm		Galaxy Watch 4 Classic 42mmGalaxy Watch 4 Classic 46mm
Wi-Fi only$249.99$279.99$349.99$379.99
Cellular$299.99$329.99$399.99$429.99


The Galaxy Watch 4 is available in three case colors: Black, Green, and Silver. You can also choose four different types of wristbands: Ridge-Sport, Sport, Hybrid Leather, and Extreme Sport. As for the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, it is offered in two case colors: Black and Silver. It has the same choice of four types of wristbands like the Galaxy Watch 4. There is also the option to personalize your smartwatch by creating your own style before ordering at Samsung.com.

You can choose the size of the wristband too, with two options available: Small/Medium (fits wrist 130-190mm) or Medium/Large (fits wrist 145-205mm). Shipping starts on August 25.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic deals and preorder


Samsung.com


The Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are available to preorder at the company's website. You can get up to $185 discount on both models if you trade-in an eligible device. Shipping will start August 25.

Amazon


This section will be updated as soon as the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic are available at Amazon.

BestBuy


BestBuy is offering the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Classic in almost all of the devices' versions. Shipping starts August 25.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm)

40 or 44mm Wi-Fi only version

$249 99
Pre-order at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm)

42 or 46mm Wi-Fi only version

$349 99
Pre-order at BestBuy

B&H


B&H Photo is offering the two smartwatches too. The retailer has all of the versions of the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, with shipping starting on August 27.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm)

40 or 44mm Wi-Fi only version

$249 99
Pre-order at B&H Photo

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm)

40 or 44mm Cellular version

$299
Pre-order at B&H Photo

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm)

42 or 46mm Wi-Fi only version

$349 99
Pre-order at B&H Photo

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm)

42 or 46mm Cellular version

$399 99
Pre-order at B&H Photo

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Galaxy Z Fold 3: price, deals, and where to buy
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Galaxy Z Flip 3: price, best deals, and where to buy
Mid-range Moto G60s goes official with 120Hz display, hefty battery, blazing fast charging, and more
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Mid-range Moto G60s goes official with 120Hz display, hefty battery, blazing fast charging, and more
Free Galaxy Z Flip 3, $1000 off the Z Fold 3: T-Mobile's Samsung foldable deals
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Free Galaxy Z Flip 3, $1000 off the Z Fold 3: T-Mobile's Samsung foldable deals
$1000
Apple could release surprise update before dropping iOS 15 next month
by Alan Friedman,  0
Apple could release surprise update before dropping iOS 15 next month
Phantom Green Galaxy Z Fold 3 pre-orders are already sold out
by Anam Hamid,  0
Phantom Green Galaxy Z Fold 3 pre-orders are already sold out
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless