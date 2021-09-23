Samsung unveils new super-premium Galaxy Watch 4 Classic version that you probably can't afford





But what if you could take the stainless steel build of probably the greatest Apple Watch Series 6 alternative to the next durability level and add a touch of high fashion style in exchange for "only" $450 more? If that sounds like something you might be interested in (and actually afford), you should be delighted to know that the limited Galaxy Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Edition will go on sale stateside next week.





Starting September 29, you'll be able to get the luxury Wear OS-based timepiece at $799.99 from Samsung 's official US e-store in a Bluetooth-only 42mm model "uniquely crafted with rare, premium rhodium plating", as well as Thom Browne's "signature colors."





While the latter part may sound and look familiar after a number of previous collaborations between Samsung and the relatively well-known American fashion designer on exclusivist versions of the Galaxy Z Flip , Z Fold 2, Watch Active 2, Z Flip 3, and Z Fold 3, the former material hasn't been used on many mainstream gadgets in the past.









Rhodium, for those of you that didn't pay much attention to high school chemistry, is apparently an extraordinarily rare, silvery-white, hard, corrosion-resistant, and chemically inert transition metal that's also a member of the platinum group alongside ruthenium, palladium, osmium, iridium, and well, platinum itself.





Long story short, it's rare, which is always a good quality for a luxury product, as well as incredibly tough and corrosion-resistant, further enhancing the durability and robustness of the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic. It also looks stunning in Samsung's first official high-quality device images, no matter which of the leather, rubber, or fabric bands included as standard with this particular model you'll choose to regularly rely on.





As you can imagine, there's nothing special about the Watch 4 Classic Thom Browne Edition under the hood when compared to a "regular" non-LTE-enabled 42mm variant , so if you do decide to pay the aforementioned premium, you'll be making an entirely superficial choice. Of course, there's absolutely nothing wrong with that... as long as you know exactly what you're spending your hard-earned money on.





New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up