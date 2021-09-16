Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition announced

Unsurprisingly, Samsung
has taken the wraps off
its new Galaxy Watch
4 Golf Edition. This isn’t the first and probably nor the last Golf Edition smartwatch that Samsung puts out, although it’s important to mention that for the first time in a long time, this one won’t be available outside South Korea, at least not initially.
Design-wise, the Galaxy Watch 4 Golf Edition is identical to the regular model, and the same goes for the specs
. The only thing that differentiates it from the Galaxy Watch 4
is the exclusive software specifically designed for golfers.
For example, the smartwatch includes a “course strategy guide by checking the distance and shot history of 40,000 golf courses around the world based on actual measurements, satellite maps, aerial photos, and automatic hole information recognition
.” Sounds pretty impressive, right?
Only Bluetooth versions (40mm and 44mm) of the Golf Edition Galaxy Watch 4 will be available for purchase in South Korea initially, but Samsung revealed that LTE models will be coming later on. We don’t know how popular golf is in South Korea, but it’s hard to believe it has more fans than in the United States. Perhaps the Golf Edition Galaxy Watch 4
will eventually make it to the US, but for now it remains a South Korean affair.