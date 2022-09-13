 Samsung has a bunch of Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic models on sale at lower than ever prices - PhoneArena
Samsung has a bunch of Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic models on sale at lower than ever prices

Unlike Apple, Samsung has yet to officially discontinue its previous-generation smartwatches, seemingly not minding too much if last year's Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic diminish the appeal of the hot new Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro.

While that could never happen at the original list prices of the company's first-ever Wear OS-powered devices, said prices have unsurprisingly been knocked down to new all-time lows in several different versions for Samsung's extensive fall Discover event this week.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm)

Aluminum, GPS, Bluetooth, Multiple Colors
$70 off (35%)
$129 99
$199 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (40mm)

Aluminum, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Multiple Colors
$88 off (35%)
$162 49
$249 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 (44mm)

Aluminum, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Black and Green Colors
$116 off (35%)
$214 49
$329 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm)

Stainless Steel, GPS, Bluetooth, Black and Silver Colors
$133 off (35%)
$246 99
$379 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm)

Stainless Steel, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Black and Silver Colors
$140 off (35%)
$259 99
$399 99
Buy at Samsung

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (46mm)

Stainless Steel, GPS, Bluetooth, 4G LTE, Black and Silver Colors
$151 off (35%)
$279 49
$429 99
Buy at Samsung

Regularly available for $250 and up back in the day, the non-Classic Galaxy Watch 4 with a non-rotating physical bezel is now priced as incredibly low as $129.99. That's without a trade-in or any other strings attached, mind you, although if you want to add standalone cellular connectivity to the wearable's GPS and Bluetooth support, you'll obviously have to pay extra. 

But the 4G LTE-enabled Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 doesn't cost a fortune either, fetching $162.49 and $214.49 in 40 and 44mm sizes respectively after massive and completely unprecedented markdowns of their own.

And then you have the undeniably stylish Galaxy Watch 4 Classic, whose appeal has only grown (at least for some people) after the recent introduction of the slightly too expensive Galaxy Watch 5 Pro sans a rotating bezel.

This Classic (and classy) alternative to last year's Apple Watch Series 7, and dare we say it, this year's Series 8 as well currently starts at $246.99 in a Bluetooth-only 46mm variant while inexplicably setting you back over 50 bucks more in a smaller 42mm size. Said smaller model is even more inexplicably cheaper with built-in cellular technology, at $259.99, and the voice call-capable 46mm Watch 4 Classic is impressively affordable too, at $279.49.

Given that the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro didn't really change much about their predecessors, said predecessors are still arguably two of the best smartwatches money can buy... especially at such generous discounts with no special requirements or hoops to jump through for Android (and Wear OS)-loving bargain hunters.

