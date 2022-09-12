Maximize your Galaxy Tab S8 series savings with Samsung's amazing new Discover deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Although winter is technically still a few months away, it sure feels like Christmas has come early for hardcore Samsung fans in the US, and as you can imagine, we're not talking from a meteorological standpoint.
Instead, both Amazon and the device manufacturer itself seem to have prematurely gotten into the giving mood, offering a spate of substantial discounts, cool freebies, and other deal sweeteners for buyers of some of the world's best phones, and yes, best tablets.
The entire high-end Galaxy Tab S8 family is on sale for Samsung's huge new Discover event with complimentary $200 store credit included. Just like in the case of the latest Z Fold 4 promotion, you'll have to use that towards the purchase of one or several "accessories" of your choice when ordering the Tab S8, S8+, or S8 Ultra... or lose the discount.
All three early 2022-released slates are eligible for the same exact gift, mind you, and whichever member of the Tab S8 trio you prefer, the $200 savings can be applied to items like the Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic, Buds 2, Tab A8, as well as a host of actual tablet accessories including keyboards, covers, blazing fast chargers, and extra-large power banks.
On top of this, Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, and Tab S8 Ultra buyers can also get "enhanced" trade-in credit right now, allowing you to slash, for instance, $250 off the list prices of the new tablets by ditching a Galaxy Tab S4, Tab S6, or Tab S6 Lite.
Even better, an ancient first-gen Apple iPad, iPad mini, or iPad mini 3 will qualify for $200 savings... whether it's cracked or in mint condition, and believe it or not, the same discount applies for the trade-in of "any Galaxy tablet" in "any condition."
Because it's practically impossible for a tablet buyer nowadays to not have at least one such old device lying around the house begging to be put out of its misery, you can essentially view the Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8+, and Tab S8 Ultra as marked down by (at least) $200 each at the time of this writing.
And as a cherry on top of the Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra promotion cake, the 14.6-inch colossus is also eligible for a gratis pair of noise-cancelling Galaxy Buds Live or Galaxy Buds 2, bringing the maximum achievable discount up to... a lot.
