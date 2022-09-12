Maximize your Galaxy Tab S8 series savings with Samsung's amazing new Discover deals





Instead, both Amazon and the device manufacturer itself seem to have prematurely gotten into the giving mood, offering a spate of substantial discounts, cool freebies, and other deal sweeteners for buyers of some of the world's best phones , and yes, best tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Wi-Fi Only, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Other Configurations Available, $200 Samsung Credit Included, Up to $350 Enhanced Trade-In Credit $350 off (50%) Trade-in Gift $349 99 $699 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi Only, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Other Configurations Available, $200 Samsung Credit Included, Up to $350 Enhanced Trade-In Credit $350 off (39%) Trade-in Gift $549 99 $899 99 Buy at Samsung Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra Wi-Fi Only, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage, Other Configurations Available, $200 Samsung Credit and Galaxy Buds Live or Galaxy Buds 2 Included, Up to $350 Enhanced Trade-In Credit $500 off (40%) Trade-in Gift $749 99 $1249 98 Buy at Samsung





The entire high-end Galaxy Tab S8 family is on sale for Samsung's huge new Discover event with complimentary $200 store credit included. Just like in the case of the latest Z Fold 4 promotion , you'll have to use that towards the purchase of one or several "accessories" of your choice when ordering the Tab S8, S8+, or S8 Ultra... or lose the discount.





All three early 2022-released slates are eligible for the same exact gift, mind you, and whichever member of the Tab S8 trio you prefer, the $200 savings can be applied to items like the Galaxy Watch 4, Watch 4 Classic, Buds 2, Tab A8, as well as a host of actual tablet accessories including keyboards, covers, blazing fast chargers, and extra-large power banks.





On top of this, Galaxy Tab S8, Tab S8 Plus, and Tab S8 Ultra buyers can also get "enhanced" trade-in credit right now, allowing you to slash, for instance, $250 off the list prices of the new tablets by ditching a Galaxy Tab S4, Tab S6, or Tab S6 Lite.





Even better, an ancient first-gen Apple iPad, iPad mini, or iPad mini 3 will qualify for $200 savings... whether it's cracked or in mint condition, and believe it or not, the same discount applies for the trade-in of "any Galaxy tablet" in "any condition."







