It's finally here! Google Assistant can be installed today on the Galaxy Watch 4

Samsung has announced Monday that starting today, the digital assistant considered by many to be the best in the business, Google Assistant, can be installed on the Galaxy Watch 4. Samsung notes that this will allow those with a Galaxy Watch 4 timepiece to receive quick answers to their questions and have certain tasks completed on the go. This news means that Galaxy Watch 4 users will be able to access both Bixby (Samsung's own digital helper) and Google Assistant.







It should be noted that the Galaxy Watch 4 was released on August 27th, and it was the first Galaxy Watch powered by Wear OS. At the same time, Samsung said that Google Assistant would be made available for the timepiece although we're not sure if anyone had selected 9 months in the office pool. Regardless, it means that users no longer have to depend solely on Bixby for assistance and for most Samsung users (of any Bixby compatible device), that's a good thing.











With Google Assistant you'll be able to set a timer or an alarm on your Galaxy Watch 4, control certain smart home products such as your lights, and search Google for stock prices, sports scores, the latest weather conditions, and much more.





To install Google Assistance on your Galaxy Watch 4, visit the Google Play Store. From there, you can find Google Assistant and install it just as you would any WearOS app. Once in Google's Android app storefront, you can search for Google Assistant, tap on the app in the search results, and tap on Available on more devices . Choose the devices you want the app installed on, which in this case is a "Watch."





Google Assistant on the Galaxy Watch 4 will be available in 10 markets which include:







Australia

Canada

France

Germany

Ireland

Japan

Taiwan

Korea

U.K.

U.S.

It also supports 12 languages including Danish, English (American, Canadian, United Kingdom, Australian, Irish), Japanese, Korean, Spanish, French (Canadian, France), and Taiwanese.