Study compares Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 to medical-grade equipment

The GW4 had an overall RMSE (root mean squared error) of 2.3% and negligible bias of -0.2%. A Bland-Altman density plot showed good agreement between the GW4 and the reference pulse oximeter.”







Now, it’s worth mentioning that the whole study was conducted at Samsung Medical Center, it was also appointed by the Korean company, and



With all that being said, pulse oximetry and the sensors in modern wearables are considered pretty accurate, mainly because of the method they use to evaluate the oxygen in the blood. It’s called reflectance oximetry and measures arterial oxygen saturation based on the light absorption properties of blood.



Take these results with a healthy grain of salt but there’s no reason not to use your Galaxy Watch (or other similar device) to get a reference point for your blood oxygen levels, especially during sleep. Sleep apnea is a very common condition, affecting between 9 and 38% of the population, and a proper diagnosis could save you a lot of troubles.

