Deals

Hurry and get a beautiful Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at a crazy low price from Samsung

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0

Hurry and get a beautiful Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at a crazy low price from Samsung
Unveiled at the exact same time less than six months ago, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are far more similar than they might look at first glance, packing virtually identical internals while differing in size for one key reason.

The arguably more elegant member of Samsung's Wear OS-based smartwatch duo happens to also be bulkier than its sporty sibling due to the inclusion of a handy rotating bezel, which makes the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic a less-than-ideal option for some people.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Black, Like New, 2-Year Warranty

$157 off (45%)
$193 37
$349 99
Buy at eBay

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Silver, Like New, 2-Year Warranty

$157 off (45%)
$193 37
$349 99
Buy at eBay

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, LTE, Black, Like New, 2-Year Warranty

$179 off (45%)
$221
$399 99
Buy at eBay

But if you're part of the undoubtedly large group of wearable device users favoring style and functionality over petiteness, you'll probably be delighted to hear about Samsung's latest bonkers eBay deals. After charging as little as 138 bucks for "like new" copies of the "standard" Galaxy Watch 4, the world's second-largest smartwatch vendor can now hook you up with a refurbished Watch 4 Classic starting at under two Benjamins.

In all honesty, these promotions may have initially escaped our radar due to the incredible appeal of those ultra-affordable Galaxy Watch 4 units, but now it's time to turn our attention to a number of deeply discounted Classic models, especially with the others predictably going out of stock early.

In theory, you have until January 31 to use the "SAMSUNG15" coupon code and shave 15 percent off the already great $227.50 and $260 prices of a few Bluetooth-only and cellular-enabled Galaxy Watch 4 Classic variants respectively.

That means you will merely have to pay $193.37 for the former in your choice of silver or black colors and $221 for the latter in a single black hue when all is said and done. That's down from regular prices of $350 and $400 respectively in brand-new condition and a 42mm case size, and once again, it doesn't look like you'll need to cut a lot of corners or make any serious compromises to score those massive discounts.

These refurbs are in "pristine, like-new" condition, including a comprehensive two-year warranty provided by Allstate and carrying Samsung's own stamp of approval for flawless functionality after clearing a "professional" process of inspection and cleaning. 

You'll even receive new and original retail packaging, so there's simply no reason to snub these amazing deals if you're in the market for one of the best smartwatches out there at the lowest possible price. If you do decide to pull the trigger, you might want to do it sooner rather than later, as there's no telling how quickly these units will go out of stock too.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
vs
vs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 vs. Galaxy Watch 4 Classic
Nov 04, 2021, 3:27 PM, by Peter Kostadinov
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic vs Galaxy Watch 3: A well-timed upgrade
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic vs Galaxy Watch 3: A well-timed upgrade
Aug 31, 2021, 8:27 AM, by Peter Kostadinov

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) specs
45%off $221 Special eBay 45%off $193 Special eBay
View more offers
  • Display 1.2 inches 396 x 396 pixels
  • Hardware Exynos W920 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,
Latest News

Illinois proposes bill to end Apple & Google app store monopoly
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Illinois proposes bill to end Apple & Google app store monopoly
The AirPods Pro get a generous discount at Amazon for a limited time
by Iskra Petrova,  0
The AirPods Pro get a generous discount at Amazon for a limited time
-$59
Samsung is reportedly launching the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 on February 9
by Iskren Gaidarov,  0
Samsung is reportedly launching the Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 on February 9
Apple Podcasts now has a "Listen With" section with recommendations from famous people
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Apple Podcasts now has a "Listen With" section with recommendations from famous people
Apple stops downgrades from iOS 15.2.1 as well, intros a new iOS update policy
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Apple stops downgrades from iOS 15.2.1 as well, intros a new iOS update policy
Stellar new Amazon deal makes the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live cheaper than ever before
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Stellar new Amazon deal makes the Samsung Galaxy Buds Live cheaper than ever before
-$80
