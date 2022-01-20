Hurry and get a beautiful Galaxy Watch 4 Classic at a crazy low price from Samsung

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

Unveiled at the exact same time less than six months ago, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are far more similar than they might look at first glance, packing virtually identical internals while differing in size for one key reason.





The arguably more elegant member of Samsung's Wear OS-based smartwatch duo happens to also be bulkier than its sporty sibling due to the inclusion of a handy rotating bezel, which makes the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic a less-than-ideal option for some people.





But if you're part of the undoubtedly large group of wearable device users favoring style and functionality over petiteness, you'll probably be delighted to hear about Samsung's latest bonkers eBay deals. After charging as little as 138 bucks for "like new" copies of the "standard" Galaxy Watch 4 , the world's second-largest smartwatch vendor can now hook you up with a refurbished Watch 4 Classic starting at under two Benjamins.





In all honesty, these promotions may have initially escaped our radar due to the incredible appeal of those ultra-affordable Galaxy Watch 4 units, but now it's time to turn our attention to a number of deeply discounted Classic models, especially with the others predictably going out of stock early.





In theory, you have until January 31 to use the "SAMSUNG15" coupon code and shave 15 percent off the already great $227.50 and $260 prices of a few Bluetooth-only and cellular-enabled Galaxy Watch 4 Classic variants respectively.





That means you will merely have to pay $193.37 for the former in your choice of silver or black colors and $221 for the latter in a single black hue when all is said and done. That's down from regular prices of $350 and $400 respectively in brand-new condition and a 42mm case size, and once again, it doesn't look like you'll need to cut a lot of corners or make any serious compromises to score those massive discounts.





These refurbs are in "pristine, like-new" condition, including a comprehensive two-year warranty provided by Allstate and carrying Samsung 's own stamp of approval for flawless functionality after clearing a "professional" process of inspection and cleaning.





You'll even receive new and original retail packaging, so there's simply no reason to snub these amazing deals if you're in the market for one of the You'll even receive new and original retail packaging, so there's simply no reason to snub these amazing deals if you're in the market for one of the best smartwatches out there at the lowest possible price. If you do decide to pull the trigger, you might want to do it sooner rather than later, as there's no telling how quickly these units will go out of stock too.



