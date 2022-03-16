'Excellent' Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic makes for killer new deal with 1-year warranty

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









But if you want to spend (way) less than that to get a more durable and arguably better-looking stainless steel construction than the aluminum design of the "regular" Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 , and perhaps most importantly, a handy physical rotating bezel, you may need to hurry.





That's because top-rated eBay merchant Cellfeee only has a "limited" number of "excellent" refurbished units available at $199.99 a pop at the time of this writing. The "grade A" refurbs are further described as "100% functional" and in "near perfect cosmetic condition with the possibility of a few light hair marks."





If the latter part doesn't sound like a major deal breaker, which it is most definitely not, you may also want to note that these ultra-affordable devices will not come in their original packaging.





On the decidedly bright side of things, bargain hunters interested in a black-coated 42mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with Bluetooth and GPS connectivity can look forward to receiving a comprehensive 1-year warranty from Allstate with their orders.





Normally priced at the aforementioned 350 bucks in brand-new condition, this bad boy obviously doesn't come with standalone cellular capabilities, still offering an absolutely impressive and completely unrivaled list of features for just two Benjamins.





We're talking a beautiful 1.2-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with a resolution of 396 x 396 pixels, Full Color Always On Display functionality, and Gorilla Glass DX protection, as well as everything from 24/7 heart rate monitoring to ECG technology, fall detection, blood oxygen, and "total wellness management" on your wrist.





Granted, the battery life is not great, but the software support is outstanding , the water resistance unbeatable, and the app "ecosystem" better than ever as far as Samsung smartwatches are concerned.





