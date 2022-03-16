 'Excellent' Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic makes for killer new deal with 1-year warranty - PhoneArena

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

 View

Deals

'Excellent' Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic makes for killer new deal with 1-year warranty

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
'Excellent' Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic makes for killer new deal with 1-year warranty
Unlike its slightly sportier brother, which is more often than not deeply discounted nowadays in both new and refurbished condition, the elegant Galaxy Watch 4 Classic has rarely been sold at a truly compelling price since it made its commercial debut back in August 2021.

Of course, the Wear OS-based and exclusively Android-supporting intelligent timepiece is typically cheaper than the market-leading Apple Watch Series 7 anyway, at $350 and up.

But if you want to spend (way) less than that to get a more durable and arguably better-looking stainless steel construction than the aluminum design of the "regular" Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, and perhaps most importantly, a handy physical rotating bezel, you may need to hurry.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm)

GPS, Bluetooth, Black, Refurbished, 1-Year Warranty

$150 off (43%)
$199 99
$349 99
Buy at eBay

That's because top-rated eBay merchant Cellfeee only has a "limited" number of "excellent" refurbished units available at $199.99 a pop at the time of this writing. The "grade A" refurbs are further described as "100% functional" and in "near perfect cosmetic condition with the possibility of a few light hair marks."

If the latter part doesn't sound like a major deal breaker, which it is most definitely not, you may also want to note that these ultra-affordable devices will not come in their original packaging.

On the decidedly bright side of things, bargain hunters interested in a black-coated 42mm Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with Bluetooth and GPS connectivity can look forward to receiving a comprehensive 1-year warranty from Allstate with their orders.

Normally priced at the aforementioned 350 bucks in brand-new condition, this bad boy obviously doesn't come with standalone cellular capabilities, still offering an absolutely impressive and completely unrivaled list of features for just two Benjamins.

We're talking a beautiful 1.2-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen with a resolution of 396 x 396 pixels, Full Color Always On Display functionality, and Gorilla Glass DX protection, as well as everything from 24/7 heart rate monitoring to ECG technology, fall detection, blood oxygen, and "total wellness management" on your wrist.

Granted, the battery life is not great, but the software support is outstanding, the water resistance unbeatable, and the app "ecosystem" better than ever as far as Samsung smartwatches are concerned.

Related phones

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) specs
Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic (42mm) specs
  • Display 1.2 inches 396 x 396 pixels
  • Hardware Exynos W920 1.5GB RAM
  • Storage 16GB,
