Samsung's (very slowly) aging Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic are on sale at bargain prices
4
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you plan on buying a new feature-packed smartwatch this holiday season, we definitely wouldn't blame you if you had no intention to even consider last year's Galaxy Watch 4 or Watch 4 Classic as a low-cost alternative to the upgraded Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro, as well as the equally "modern" Apple Watch Series 8 or Apple Watch Ultra.
But while Samsung's latest Wear OS-based intelligent timepieces are only discounted in a special bundle with the Galaxy Buds 2 for Amazon's big pre-holiday Prime Early Access celebration, the "outdated" Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic can be purchased at massively reduced prices by themselves in a few different versions.
You'll still need an Amazon Prime membership, mind you, to slash a whopping 130 bucks off the list prices of the premium Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 Classic with or without built-in cellular functionality in one 42mm size and two colors.
Or you can always keep your spending to a minimum by opting for a non-Classic Galaxy Watch 4, currently marked down by a cool $100 in a single silver hue, single 40mm case size, and single Bluetooth-only connectivity variant.
As you can imagine, the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic have never been more affordable in these flavors (and brand-new condition), and as some of you may have already noticed, the Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro are not much better all in all than these Android-compatible circular "oldies."
You could even say that the two 2021-released smartwatches are not showing their age in any meaningful way, with the Galaxy Watch 4 Classic in particular looking like a wise 2022 "investment" for certain users.
If you're not ready to give up on your occasionally handy rotating bezel or simply can't afford the titanium-made $450 and up Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, this bad boy is arguably a better, and yes, cheaper option right now than the "standard" Watch 5.
Things that are NOT allowed: