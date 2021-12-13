Notification Center

Samsung Deals Wearables

Save $50 and score a $10 gift card when you buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Cosmin Vasile
By @cosminvasile
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Save $50 and score a $10 gift card when you buy a Samsung Galaxy Watch 4
One of the most popular smartwatches in the US, Samsung’s Galaxy Watch 4 has been often part of sales promotions. Just about every retailer in the country offered various discounts on the Galaxy Watch 4 and not just during traditional shopping days like Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

While this is great for those looking to buy a good smartwatch, it makes choosing the right time to buy it a bit complicated. However, when it comes to limited time sales that won’t last more than a day (or while supplies last), you can be sure that you’re going to score a good deal.

Customers who missed the previous Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 deals and want to make sure their smartwatches will arrive before Christmas, might want to check out this limited time deal offered by Best Buy. For another 12 hours or so, the Galaxy Watch 4 is $50 off and customers who buy it will also receive a $10 gift card to purchase something else.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Aluminum Smartwatch 40mm LTE

$50 off (17%)
$250
$300
Buy at BestBuy

Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Aluminum Smartwatch 40mm BT

$50 off (20%)
$200
$250
Buy at BestBuy


The deal is available for both GPS and Cellular versions of the smartwatch, although the latter only comes in Gold flavor. On the other hand, the GPS only model is available in three different colors: Black, Gold, and Silver.

