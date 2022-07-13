A bunch of Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 models are discounted by $100 and up (but not for long)

As we approach the final hours of yet another spectacular Prime Day event, many of our devoted bargain-hunting readers might also have come dangerously close to draining their bank accounts already.





If you're not quite at that point yet and somehow still have a couple hundred bucks to spend on one of the very best smartwatches money can buy right now, you'll probably be delighted to see multiple Galaxy Watch 4 variants available at new all-time low prices.





Like the rest of the best Amazon Prime Day 2022 smartwatch offers , these should theoretically stay alive for several more hours at the time of this writing. But unlike everything else we've written about yesterday and today, some Galaxy Watch 4 discounts have gradually gotten deeper, a situation that could continue... or lead to the premature depletion of Amazon's presumably limited inventory.





The top (volatile) discounts we're currently seeing can save you north of $110 on the LTE-enabled Wear OS timepiece in a 40mm case size and two color options, as well as one jumbo-sized 44mm model with standalone cellular connectivity.





Of course, the cheapest Galaxy Watch 4 versions only offer GPS and Bluetooth support, with one silver-coated 40mm unit fetching a cool $100 less than its usual price of $249.99 and a decent $90 or so markdown available on a non-LTE-enabled 44mm model in green.







