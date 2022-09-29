Samsung is updating the old Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2 with a bunch of new features
As excited as Samsung and Google's fans must have felt when the two tech giants joined forces to put Wear OS software on many more wrists than ever last year, some of those already in possession of a Galaxy Watch at the time of said announcement were undoubtedly hesitant to celebrate.
That's because Tizen-powered wearable devices, including the Galaxy Watch 3 released just one year earlier, were never meant to switch their operating system. Fortunately, Samsung clarified almost immediately that the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic launch with Wear OS would not bring their forerunners to the end of the software support road.
Instead, the company officially committed to "at least three years" of updates from the commercial debut of every Tizen smartwatch in circulation, and although not very frequently, Samsung has indeed continued to fix bugs, add new features, and improve the overall stability of the Galaxy Watch 3, Watch Active 2, and even the first-gen Galaxy Watch.
The latest update is unusually hefty, as pointed out by a number of delighted Redditors, bringing a couple of modern watch faces from Samsung's newest Apple Watch rivals to 2020's Galaxy Watch 3 and the 2019-released Galaxy Watch Active 2.
While the OG Galaxy Watch from all the way back in 2018 is not getting any more love beyond perhaps the occasional stability enhancement, it's certainly nice that Samsung hasn't yet left the more-than-three-year-old Watch Active 2 behind.
Even more impressively, both the Galaxy Watch Active 2 and Watch 3 are scoring a killer Snore Detection feature with this hot new update introduced on last year's Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic and obviously supported by this year's Galaxy Watch 5 and Watch 5 Pro out the box as well.
Additionally, an updated "Daily Activity Indicator" will also improve convenience by synchronizing your Mobile Health data. That's not the lengthiest changelog ever, but it's definitely rich enough to make a world of difference for Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2 owners uninterested in a newer timepiece.
