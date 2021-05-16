Multiple Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 variants are on sale at their lowest prices ever

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









We're talking both brand-new and so-called "open box" units, covered across the board by a free 1-year warranty from Quick Ship Electronics. That's a 99.8 percent positively rated eBay vendor, mind you, which is currently charging as little as $199.99 and $209.99 for Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch 3 devices in 41 and 45mm sizes respectively.





That's with "slightly distressed" packaging and possible signs of handling or (short) prior usage, while the same versions of Samsung 's latest (last?) Tizen-running intelligent timepiece in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition can be purchased for $234.99 apiece no matter what case size you prefer.





Before pulling the trigger, you may want to note that the 41mm version is only available from Quick Ship Electronics in a Mystic Bronze hue in both new and open box condition, with 45mm variant buyers having to settle for a Mystic Black paint job at the time of this writing.





The same actually goes for LTE-enabled open box units fetching $229.99 and $249 in 41 and 45mm sizes respectively. In case you're wondering, these hefty discounts range from 41 to 51 percent, saving you as much as 230 bucks compared to the original retail price of a new and completely unused Galaxy Watch 3





In addition to a decidedly stylish design, this affordable bad boy has pretty much every available sensor and health monitoring tool in the world going for it, as well as an extremely sharp display, very handy rotating bezel feature, and of course, both Android and iOS support.



