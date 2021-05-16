Get the Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited talks plan

Samsung Deals Tizen Wearables

Multiple Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 variants are on sale at their lowest prices ever

Adrian Diaconescu
By Adrian Diaconescu
May 16, 2021, 10:25 AM
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Multiple Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 variants are on sale at their lowest prices ever
Despite being undoubtedly one of the best smartwatches you can buy in 2021, at least until its Wear OS-powered sequel arrives, the 2020-released Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 has received quite a few surprisingly drastic discounts in recent months.

In fact, the first killer deals on this very well-reviewed Apple Watch Series 6 alternative date all the way back to September 2020, which makes us slightly less shocked to see several different models sold at lower than ever prices right now.

We're talking both brand-new and so-called "open box" units, covered across the board by a free 1-year warranty from Quick Ship Electronics. That's a 99.8 percent positively rated eBay vendor, mind you, which is currently charging as little as $199.99 and $209.99 for Bluetooth-only Galaxy Watch 3 devices in 41 and 45mm sizes respectively.

That's with "slightly distressed" packaging and possible signs of handling or (short) prior usage, while the same versions of Samsung's latest (last?) Tizen-running intelligent timepiece in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition can be purchased for $234.99 apiece no matter what case size you prefer.

Before pulling the trigger, you may want to note that the 41mm version is only available from Quick Ship Electronics in a Mystic Bronze hue in both new and open box condition, with 45mm variant buyers having to settle for a Mystic Black paint job at the time of this writing.

The same actually goes for LTE-enabled open box units fetching $229.99 and $249 in 41 and 45mm sizes respectively. In case you're wondering, these hefty discounts range from 41 to 51 percent, saving you as much as 230 bucks compared to the original retail price of a new and completely unused Galaxy Watch 3.

In addition to a decidedly stylish design, this affordable bad boy has pretty much every available sensor and health monitoring tool in the world going for it, as well as an extremely sharp display, very handy rotating bezel feature, and of course, both Android and iOS support.

Related phones

Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (41mm) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.8
49%off $230 Special eBay 41%off $235 Special eBay 50%off $200 Special eBay
View more offers
  • Display 1.2 inches 360 x 360 pixels
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9110 1GB RAM
  • Storage 8GB, not expandable
  • Battery 247 mAh
  • OS Tizen
Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm)
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (45mm) View Full specs

PhoneArena Score:

8.8
48%off $249 Special eBay 45%off $235 Special eBay 51%off $210 Special eBay
View more offers
  • Display 1.4 inches 360 x 360 pixels
  • Hardware Samsung Exynos 9110 1GB RAM
  • Storage 8GB, not expandable
  • Battery 340 mAh
  • OS Tizen

Hot phones

