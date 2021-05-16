Multiple Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 variants are on sale at their lowest prices ever
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
In fact, the first killer deals on this very well-reviewed Apple Watch Series 6 alternative date all the way back to September 2020, which makes us slightly less shocked to see several different models sold at lower than ever prices right now.
That's with "slightly distressed" packaging and possible signs of handling or (short) prior usage, while the same versions of Samsung's latest (last?) Tizen-running intelligent timepiece in brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged condition can be purchased for $234.99 apiece no matter what case size you prefer.
The same actually goes for LTE-enabled open box units fetching $229.99 and $249 in 41 and 45mm sizes respectively. In case you're wondering, these hefty discounts range from 41 to 51 percent, saving you as much as 230 bucks compared to the original retail price of a new and completely unused Galaxy Watch 3.
In addition to a decidedly stylish design, this affordable bad boy has pretty much every available sensor and health monitoring tool in the world going for it, as well as an extremely sharp display, very handy rotating bezel feature, and of course, both Android and iOS support.