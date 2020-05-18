Patent application hints at Soli powered Google Pixel Watch navigation gestures





The patent application calls for the use of an optical sensor that would be embedded on the body of a smartwatch. The sensor would be able to read gestures made by the watch wearer's fingers, wrists, and arms. To prevent an accidental gesture from setting off an unwanted action, the sensor will use an algorithm to match each gesture with a specific navigational action.













Google has traditionally unveiled the latest Pixel handsets during a Made by Google event held in October. We suspect that if the company is finally releasing a Pixel Watch, it will first see the light of day in approximately five months.

