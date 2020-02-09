More details about Samsung's next smartwatch reveal variants, colors
Until then, there's plenty of time to learn everything there is to know about the smartwatch. While it's too early to talk about actual specs, we do know a thing or two about what the watch will look like.
It seems Samsung doesn't want to change anything when it comes to looks and color options, so the next smartwatch will get the same models like the Galaxy Watch Active 2. The report doesn't say whether or not the smartwatch will have a physical rotating bezel, but that piece of information will probably be revealed closer to launch.
Earlier this month, we learned the Galaxy Watch Active 3, or whatever Samsung will use for the smartwatch, will pack 8GB of storage and a 330 mAh battery, a considerable upgrade over the current model. We also know it will be available in two sizes and that customers will be able to choose between Wi-Fi and LTE variants.
