Cosmin Vasile
Feb 09, 2020
More details about Samsung's next smartwatch reveal variants, colors
We've already learned a few things about Samsung's next smartwatch, even though we're many months away from its official reveal. The South Korean company is likely to launch its next wearable device this fall, probably right after the new Note series flagship hits shelves.

Until then, there's plenty of time to learn everything there is to know about the smartwatch. While it's too early to talk about actual specs, we do know a thing or two about what the watch will look like.

The folks at SamMobile report sources familiar with Samsung plans claim the company's next smartwatch won't look much different than the Galaxy Watch Active 2. First off, the upcoming wearable device will have a stainless steel variant and it will be available in three color options: black, silver, and gold. The stainless steel version will only be available in silver and gold.

It seems Samsung doesn't want to change anything when it comes to looks and color options, so the next smartwatch will get the same models like the Galaxy Watch Active 2. The report doesn't say whether or not the smartwatch will have a physical rotating bezel, but that piece of information will probably be revealed closer to launch.

Earlier this month, we learned the Galaxy Watch Active 3, or whatever Samsung will use for the smartwatch, will pack 8GB of storage and a 330 mAh battery, a considerable upgrade over the current model. We also know it will be available in two sizes and that customers will be able to choose between Wi-Fi and LTE variants.

