Leaked images show the differences between the two Pixel 6 models





The standard model will reportedly come in Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam, and Stormy Black hues. The Pro model will be available in Sorta Sunny, Cloudy White, and Stormy Black.





Blass has shared images of both Stormy Black models, the Sorta Seafoam Pixel 6, and the Cloudy White Pixel 6 Pro.





The shots of the side profile accurately capture the depth of the camera bar. Google has ditched the conventional vertical array for a horizontal one to better accommodate the bigger camera sensors and today's images are perhaps the first to highlight the extent of the camera bulge.





9to5Google The pictures also show the Pixel 6's matte rails, antenna lines, and power and volume keys which seem to be black and metallic, as noted by



A comparison of the lighter hues (Sorta Seafoam Pixel 6 and Cloudy White Pixel 6 Pro) once again highlights that the Pro has thinner bezels and a slightly curved screen.

The Pixel 6 range will be powered by the home-brewed Tensor chip and will feature a 50MP main camera that will let in 150 percent more light than the Pixel 5 . The second unit is a 12MP ultrawide sensor and the Pro also has a 48MP telephoto module with 4x optical zoom. Both have high refresh displays, but only the Pro apparently has a 120Hz LTPO screen.





The regular model allegedly packs a 4,614mAh cell , and the Pro a 5,003mAh battery. The price will supposedly start at $850 in the US.





Any remaining details will be revealed on October 19. There is a lot of buzz around the phones and it's safe to assume they will be amongst the top handsets of 2021









