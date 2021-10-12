Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

iPhone13 Pro + Flex plan

 View
Android Google

Leaked images show the differences between the two Pixel 6 models

Anam Hamid
By
0
Leaked images show the differences between the two Pixel 6 models
Pixel 6 - Google's next smartphone series that is semi-official is today the subject of another leak. It comes from leaker Evan Blass.

The standard model will reportedly come in Kinda Coral, Sorta Seafoam, and Stormy Black hues. The Pro model will be available in Sorta Sunny, Cloudy White, and Stormy Black. 

Blass has shared images of both Stormy Black models, the Sorta Seafoam Pixel 6, and the Cloudy White Pixel 6 Pro.

The shots of the side profile accurately capture the depth of the camera bar. Google has ditched the conventional vertical array for a horizontal one to better accommodate the bigger camera sensors and today's images are perhaps the first to highlight the extent of the camera bulge.

The pictures also show the Pixel 6's matte rails, antenna lines, and power and volume keys which seem to be black and metallic, as noted by 9to5Google.

A comparison of the lighter hues (Sorta Seafoam Pixel 6 and Cloudy White Pixel 6 Pro) once again highlights that the Pro has thinner bezels and a slightly curved screen.

The Pixel 6 range will be powered by the home-brewed Tensor chip and will feature a 50MP main camera that will let in 150 percent more light than the Pixel 5. The second unit is a 12MP ultrawide sensor and the Pro also has a 48MP telephoto module with 4x optical zoom. Both have high refresh displays, but only the Pro apparently has a 120Hz LTPO screen. 

The regular model allegedly packs a 4,614mAh cell, and the Pro a 5,003mAh battery. The price will supposedly start at $850 in the US. 

Any remaining details will be revealed on October 19. There is a lot of buzz around the phones and it's safe to assume they will be amongst the top handsets of 2021.


New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

Google Pixel 6 (57 updates)

Related phones

Google Pixel 6 specs
Google Pixel 6 specs
$440 Walmart $482 Newegg
  • Display 6.4 inches 90Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Dual camera)
  • Hardware Tensor 8GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 4614 mAh
  • OS Android 12
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
Google Pixel 6 Pro specs
  • Display 6.7 inches 3120 x 1440 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 50 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Tensor 12GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB,
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 12

Latest News

Leak reveals fantastic battery capacities for the 5G Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
by Alan Friedman,  0
Leak reveals fantastic battery capacities for the 5G Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro
Apple Watch Series 8 will be available in three sizes, offer a bigger screen: insider
by Anam Hamid,  2
Apple Watch Series 8 will be available in three sizes, offer a bigger screen: insider
Monday, Monday: Apple surprises with "Unleashed" event for October 18th
by Alan Friedman,  7
Monday, Monday: Apple surprises with "Unleashed" event for October 18th
I switched from big Android phones to the iPhone 13 mini: Any regrets?
by Rado Minkov,  16
I switched from big Android phones to the iPhone 13 mini: Any regrets?
Samsung will reportedly be powering most of its phones with Exynos in near future
by Anam Hamid,  5
Samsung will reportedly be powering most of its phones with Exynos in near future
Facebook is down? Welcome to Apple's invisible social media platform - no Android users allowed
by Martin Filipov,  6
Facebook is down? Welcome to Apple's invisible social media platform - no Android users allowed
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless