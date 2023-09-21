Samsung's premium Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ mid-rangers get new images and rumored prices









Still, it's definitely a little weird to see the aforementioned Tab S9 Fan Edition duo leaked in great detail (yet again) with an extremely similar design to that of the existing "regular" Tab S9 trio.

Two more metal-made beauties with slightly humbler specs





Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ will look pretty much identical to the Tab S9 and Tab S9 Plus, at least at first glance, "borrowing" everything from their cousins' 10.9 and 12.4-inch screen sizes to those reasonably thin and largely symmetrical bezels and that super-premium aluminum construction. Just in case the factory CAD-based renders from a couple of months ago didn't make it abundantly clear, today's "marketing" images leave absolutely no room for doubt. TheFE and Tab S9 FE+ will look pretty much identical to the Tab S9 and Tab S9 Plus, at least at first glance, "borrowing" everything from their cousins' 10.9 and 12.4-inch screen sizes to those reasonably thin and largely symmetrical bezels and that super-premium aluminum construction.









Twitter X leaker who is almost never wrong about this type of stuff. Like their 2021-released Tab S7 FE forerunner, these bad boys will rock a metal rear cover and metal sides, at least according to a WinFuture journalist and frequentX leaker who is almost never wrong about this type of stuff.





Although a number of question marks continue to hover over the Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ spec sheets, it's obvious that the smaller model will come with just one rear-facing camera (like the Tab S9 ), while the larger variant is virtually guaranteed to accomodate a dual shooter system on its back (like the Tab S9+ ).





Galaxy Tab S9 family aggressively enough. The Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ are of course unlikely to share a state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor with the undoubtedly costlier Tab S9 and Tab S9 Plus, instead looking set to pack the same middling Exynos 1380 chipset as the Galaxy A54 5G handset. That should provide an adequate level of raw power for most fans of budget tablets , especially if Samsung manages to price the fourth and fifth members of thefamily aggressively enough.

Things are looking up on the pricing front





Remember that alleged European retail leak from earlier this month calling for a €549.99 Tab S9 FE starting price around those parts? As it turns out, that figure might not be entirely accurate, with the mid-end 10.9-incher now predicted to cost as little as €529 on the old continent in an entry-level 128GB storage configuration with 6GB RAM also on deck.









Galaxy Tab S9 FE could go for less than 500 bucks stateside. The Tab S7 FE, in case you're wondering, used to start at $530 with a measly 64 gigs of internal storage space, which means that Samsung may have learned from its past mistakes, understanding that it needs a better value proposition to give Apple's 10.9-inch That technically equates to around $565, but with local taxes removed from the equation, we believe the baseFE could go for less than 500 bucks stateside. The Tab S7 FE, in case you're wondering, used to start at $530 with a measly 64 gigs of internal storage space, which means that Samsung may have learned from its past mistakes, understanding that it needs a better value proposition to give Apple's 10.9-inch iPad Air (2022) , for instance, a healthy run for its money.





The Tab S9 FE Plus is similarly tipped to cost a little less than previously anticipated, at €699 in major European markets with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 12.4-inch giant could therefore start at $600 or so in the US, with optional 5G connectivity and a memory upgrade to 12 gigs of the good stuff setting you back more and making the oversized Android mid-ranger feel like a less-than-stellar bargain.