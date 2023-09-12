These are most likely all of the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ storage, memory, and color options
While it's certainly no secret at this point that Apple is planning to unveil four upgraded iPhones, at least one new smartwatch, and a pair of modernized AirPods later today, one thing that the Cupertino-based tech giant doesn't seem to have lined up for its big "Wonderlust" event is any sort of refreshed iPad.
Samsung, on the other hand, looks set to take the wraps off not one but two new tablets sometime soon alongside a relatively inexpensive high-end phone and some budget-friendly earbuds, which might come as a surprise for folks who remember that the Galaxy Tab S9, Tab S9 Plus, and Tab S9 Ultra only started selling last month following a late July announcement.
Of course, the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ have been making headlines for a while now, slowly revealing their secrets as they approach a launch that may take place this month or the next. The newest revelation comes from an "occasional" leaker with a pretty solid track record, tackling everything from connectivity variants to storage, memory, and color options.
Plenty of choice and a lot of color
If you were perhaps expecting to see the Tab S9 Fan Edition and Tab S9 Fan Edition Plus released in limited numbers in just a handful of markets around the world, the two's chromatic diversity debunks that theory, strongly suggesting (although not fully confirming) that availability will be plentiful.
This is (most likely) the Galaxy Tab S9 FE Plus.
Both of these upper mid-end Android slates are today predicted to come out in grey, silver, light pink, and light green hues, which appears to largely line up with speculation from a few weeks back, when the same flavors were mentioned under the mint, lavender, graphite, and silver labels.
A similar level of diversity should be maintained in the storage and memory department, according to both new and old rumors calling for the "regular"-sized Tab S9 FE to start at 128 and 6GB respectively and the jumbo-sized Tab S9 FE+ to offer the same amount of local digital hoarding room with an extra two gigs of RAM in an entry-level configuration.
The upper-tier variants, meanwhile, are expected to feature 256GB storage and 8GB RAM as far as the non-Plus Galaxy Tab S9 FE is concerned and an additional four gigs of memory in the case of the Tab S9 FE Plus. That sounds like a very decent possible balance of power and affordability, even though the exact price points for each model and each major market are still (more or less) under wraps.
What else do we know about the Galaxy Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+?
While "know" is very clearly a strong word to use in relation to a couple of unreleased and unannounced products, it seems extremely safe to assume that both the Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE Plus will arrive in Wi-Fi-only and 5G-enabled variants following several rumors and "confirmations" of this particular detail.
And this is (almost certainly) the Galaxy Tab S9 FE.
A number of other key specs are also pretty much etched in stone after being mentioned a number of times by a number of different leakers and tipsters, including the Tab S9 FE's 10.9-inch display and the larger model's 12.4-inch screen.
These are likely to be slightly lower-quality LCD affairs compared to the super-premium AMOLED panels on the Tab S9, S9 Plus, and S9 Ultra, which will also have their state-of-the-art Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor replaced with a slightly humbler Exynos 1380 SoC.
The Tab S9 FE and Tab S9 FE+ have actually been rendered in all their glory a couple of months back, revealing two designs not dissimilar to the "normal" Tab S9 and Tab S9 Plus. All in all, it sure sounds (and looks) like our already extensive list of the best tablets in the world will get two new additions soon for Android fans seeking an inexpensive alternative to Apple's market-leading iPad Pros.
Things that are NOT allowed: