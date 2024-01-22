Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Amazon makes the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 cheaper than a 128 gig model with killer new $270 discount


Remember when the 256GB Galaxy Tab S9 and 512GB Galaxy Tab S9+ powerhouses dropped to their lowest ever prices... for a predictably short time on Amazon a little over a week ago?

Believe it or not, the smaller of the two high-end Samsung tablets is now even cheaper in a 256 gig storage configuration after a new record high discount of 270 bucks (or 29 percent) from a $919.99 list price.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S9

Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, 12GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Processor, 11-Inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display with 2560 x 1600 Pixel Resolution and 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, IP68 Water and Dust Resistance, AKG Tuned Quad Speakers with Dolby Atmos Support, 13MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, 8,400mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Beige Color, S Pen Included
$270 off (29%)
Buy at Amazon

Although that obviously still doesn't bring the 11-inch Tab S9 in line with the best budget tablets out there, this bad boy's bang for buck right now might be truly unrivaled. Incredibly enough, Amazon sells a 128GB variant of the same slate at a slightly higher price at the time of this writing, not to mention how much more expensive all of Apple's 2022-released iPad Pros still are.

Of course, there's also the fifth-gen iPad Air to take into consideration, and coincidentally (or not), Apple's mid-range 10.9-incher is currently on sale at the exact same price as a 256 gig Galaxy Tab S9 with the exact same amount of local digital hoarding room.

Choosing between the two may not seem very easy and ultimately comes down to what company and operating system you personally prefer. But objectively speaking, the Tab S9 has a big advantage in its built-in S Pen while impressively squeezing a reasonably hefty 8,400mAh battery into an even thinner 5.9mm body than the iPad Air (2022).

Even though you're looking at a non-Plus and non-Ultra model, the Galaxy Tab S9 also sports a silky smooth 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED 2X display, which the latest iPad Air generation cannot really match either.

Bottom line, this is definitely one of the overall greatest tablets money can buy in 2024, and it just so happens that the sum of money needed to buy the Tab S9 at the time of this writing is massively reduced compared to what's "normal." So, yeah, if you're an Android tablet person, now's clearly the time to pull the trigger.

