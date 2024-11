You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy

Save $350 on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra Best Buy has launched a smashingly good promo on the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra, which will only stay live for 24 hours. The sale saves you $350 on the 12/256GB tablet. The Samsung Store and other merchants give you a lower price cut on brand-new models without trade-ins, so be sure to check out Best Buy's sale before it's too late. $350 off (29%) $849 99 $1199 99 Buy at BestBuy

You can also find the Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra at the following merchants:

Attention, Galaxy Tab fans! The superbis $350 off for less than 24 hours, allowing you to get it for $849.99 instead of $1,199.99! The smashing limited-time promo is part of Best Buy's Deals of the Day, so you should act really fast and get one before it's too late.Mind you, Best Buy is presently the top choice forbargains without trade-ins. That's because the Android tablet isn't in stock at Amazon and the official Samsung Store sells it at a more humble $300 price cut, with an additional up to $559 discount available via eligible trade-ins. The cherry on top is that Walmart only has renewed models for sale at the time of writing.In other words, if you don't want to spare a tablet you already own, Best Buy's 24-hour-only bargain is absolutely the one to go for. Well, that's if you want to save the most, of course. And thedefinitely checks all the boxes to make a worthwhile purchase, especially at $350 off.First off, this bad boy sports a massive 14.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 120Hz refresh rates, delivering exceptionally vivid colors. It may not have the anti-reflective coating of its successor, the Tab S10 Ultra, but it's still remarkable on the display front.Under the hood, things look just as high-end, for you've got a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip for Galaxy, paired with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The Android 13 slate runs everything you ask it to smoothly, be it split-screen mode, multitasking, gaming, etc. Then again, this SoC is far less capable than the iPad Pro M4 (2024) models, so you should keep that in mind.Unlike Apple's tablets, however, thearrives with the S Pen in the box. We find the Samsung S Pen better than the Apple Pencil , but to each their own.If you like the Galaxy ecosystem and Android OS, chances are you'll be more than happy with the. Get yours with Best Buy's Deal of the Day and save big before it's too late!