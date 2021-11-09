Geekbench listing shows Galaxy Tab S8 with Snapdragon 898

We've got just a couple more months to go until the official launch of the Galaxy S22 family and the Galaxy Tab S8 Series, and as per tradition, Samsung is ending the year bright and early with some spec leaks about the upcoming flagship tablets, to carry us over into 2022.





While the Galaxy Tab S8 hasn't been officially announced yet, we've already been informed of a Geekbench listing that's up and ready for our viewing, revealing the future tablet's model number and processor. This details should cover all three models we are expecting, namely the Galaxy Tab S8 standard model, the Tab S8 Plus, and the Tab S8 Ultra.





WCFTech The listing, as noted by tech site, comprises a brand new Samsung device sporting the model number SM-X808U in the Geekbench database.





It appears the three tablets will be fitted out with a Snapdragon 898, which will have a single core clocked at 3GHz, three cores running at 2.5GHz, and four more clocked at 1.9GHz. According to the Geekbench benchmark, the processor scored 1,211 points during the single-core test, and a decent score of 3,193 in the multi-core tests.





There's also a possibility that we'll see an Exynos 2200 along with the Snapdragon 898 in the Galaxy Tab family, just like we're expecting to see Samsung's own brand new processor (to be unveiled sometime this November) on the Galaxy S22 series. No mention of it was made on the Geekbench listing, however.





The Galaxy Tab S8+ model in particular also appears to come with 8GB of RAM, and will naturally run the latest OS version of Android 12. There will be a 5G variant of the Tab S8+ variant as well, which is set to be sold only in the United States.





If things pan out as expected, we may just see the Galaxy Tab S8 series unveiled right alongside the Galaxy S22 family on February 8th, 2022. The date for the tablets hasn't been revealed yet, however, so we don't know for sure if we'll wind up waiting more (or less) than two more months for their launch.







