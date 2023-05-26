Save up to $750 on Galaxy S23 Ultra!

Amazon has the super-powerful Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ on sale at a gigantic discount

Amazon has the super-powerful Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ on sale at a gigantic discount
If you thought the Galaxy Tab S8+ was a must-buy at an admittedly significant 17 percent discount a couple of weeks back, wait until you hear how much Amazon is ready to slash off the gigantic tablet's $899.99 list price ahead of Memorial Day.

If you hurry and don't have a problem opting for a flashy pink gold flavor of the 12.4-inch Android powerhouse with 128GB internal storage space, you're looking at saving a whopping 300 bucks or a full third of that aforementioned MSRP right now.

Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 12.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 12MP Front Camera, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, Pink Gold Color, S Pen Included
Believe it or not, the Tab S8 Plus has been available at this exact same 33 percent discount in this exact same color option and storage configuration a few times before, with each killer deal going away shortly after debuting, which we fully expect to happen this time around as well.

In other words, you may want to pull the trigger as soon as possible on one of the absolute best tablets out there with a blazing fast Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor under its hood, silky smooth 120Hz Super AMOLED screen in tow, and massive 10,090mAh battery somehow squeezed into a relatively lightweight and razor-thin body made from a premium combination of metal and glass.

At its newly reduced price, the Tab S8+ giant is virtually unrivaled in terms of general bang for buck, as well as things like build quality and even versatility when you consider the bundled S Pen.

Granted, Samsung is reportedly gearing up to unveil a large Galaxy Tab S9 family with regular, Plus, Ultra, and FE members in the near future, but we highly doubt we'll see any of those next-gen models score this type of hefty discounts by the end of 2023.

