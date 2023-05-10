Here's your new SAMSUNG Galaxy A54
Trending:
Upcoming event
Google I/O is near
May 10, Wed, 12:00 CDT
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins
See Google announce the Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and more

Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a must-have after stellar Amazon discount

Android Tablets Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a must-have after stellar Amazon discount
Samsung is pretty much the only Android tablet maker that gives serious competition to Apple iPads. In fact, the company's slates even outdo Apple devices in some areas. If you have been looking to pick one up, the company's awesome Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is on sale.

The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus has just about every feature you could ask for. It flaunts a large 12.4 inches OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate for silky-smooth visuals. The device packs a 10,090mAh battery and can easily last you more than a day or even two days with light usage.

Tab S8 Plus 128GB

12.4 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | microSD slot | S Pen | 12MP ultrawide front facing camera | 12MP + 6MP rear cameras | 10,090mAh battery | 45W charging | Under display fingerprint reader
$156 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

The Tab S8 Plus runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and can handle everything smoothly. So, whether it's casual browsing or serious Slack conversations, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 won't let you down.

The device can run Android 12L, the OS version Google has specially designed for tablets and foldable phones. This means that apps will not look out of place and everything will feel intuitive and optimized. 

On top of that, there is the Samsung Dex mode which gives you a desktop-like interface and the capability to run five apps at once. You can switch to it when doing office or school work.

The 128GB Tab S8 Plus costs $899.99 but Amazon has currently discounted it by $155. That's a huge discount for a tablet that can easily put most other tablets to shame.

Samsung has also included the S Pen, which separately costs $59, for free with the slate. For comparison, the 11-inch iPad Pro with an LCD screen and the optional Apple Pencil costs $928.

And unlike Apple's top tablets, the device also has a microSD slot so you will practically never run out of storage.

The tablet came out last year and will be supported for four more years by Samsung. Other notable specs include support for 45W charging, four Dolby Atmos speakers, and a dual rear camera system.

Popular stories

Amazon accidentally reveals the Pixel Tablet's release date and price
Amazon accidentally reveals the Pixel Tablet's release date and price
Verizon is running an unbeatable Google Pixel 7 Pro deal with no trade-in required
Verizon is running an unbeatable Google Pixel 7 Pro deal with no trade-in required
Pixel 7a massive new 64MP camera: $500 Android puts $1,000 iPhone and Galaxy on hold
Pixel 7a massive new 64MP camera: $500 Android puts $1,000 iPhone and Galaxy on hold
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel 7 Pro beast down to a new all-time low price
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel 7 Pro beast down to a new all-time low price
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Portable workhorse M1 iPad Air is an absolute catch right now
Portable workhorse M1 iPad Air is an absolute catch right now
Loading Comments...

Latest News

The worst kept secret: Pixel 7a detailed specs, pictures, and a weird price-tag leak... from a different place
The worst kept secret: Pixel 7a detailed specs, pictures, and a weird price-tag leak... from a different place
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
Retailer jumps the gun and reveals Pixel 7a pre-order freebie
The unlocked Nokia G100 is awfully cheap at Amazon
The unlocked Nokia G100 is awfully cheap at Amazon
This is one way Apple hopes to topple Google Maps on iOS
This is one way Apple hopes to topple Google Maps on iOS
Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for a killer Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal (with no trade-in)
Best Buy and T-Mobile join forces for a killer Samsung Galaxy S21 FE deal (with no trade-in)
Google Chat’s latest feature makes it easier to reply on mobile
Google Chat’s latest feature makes it easier to reply on mobile
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless