Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is a must-have after stellar Amazon discount

Samsung is pretty much the only Android tablet maker that gives serious competition to Apple iPads. In fact, the company's slates even outdo Apple devices in some areas. If you have been looking to pick one up, the company's awesome Galaxy Tab S8 Plus is on sale.





The Galaxy Tab S8 Plus has just about every feature you could ask for. It flaunts a large 12.4 inches OLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate for silky-smooth visuals. The device packs a 10,090mAh battery and can easily last you more than a day or even two days with light usage.





Tab S8 Plus 128GB 12.4 inches AMOLED 120Hz screen | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | microSD slot | S Pen | 12MP ultrawide front facing camera | 12MP + 6MP rear cameras | 10,090mAh battery | 45W charging | Under display fingerprint reader $156 off (17%) Buy at Amazon





The Tab S8 Plus runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and can handle everything smoothly. So, whether it's casual browsing or serious Slack conversations, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 won't let you down.





The device can run Android 12L, the OS version Google has specially designed for tablets and foldable phones. This means that apps will not look out of place and everything will feel intuitive and optimized.





On top of that, there is the Samsung Dex mode which gives you a desktop-like interface and the capability to run five apps at once. You can switch to it when doing office or school work.





The 128GB Tab S8 Plus costs $899.99 but Amazon has currently discounted it by $155. That's a huge discount for a tablet that can easily put most other tablets to shame.





Samsung has also included the S Pen, which separately costs $59, for free with the slate. For comparison, the 11-inch iPad Pro with an LCD screen and the optional Apple Pencil costs $928.





And unlike Apple's top tablets , the device also has a microSD slot so you will practically never run out of storage.





The tablet came out last year and will be supported for four more years by Samsung. Other notable specs include support for 45W charging, four Dolby Atmos speakers, and a dual rear camera system.