Crazy new Amazon deal makes Samsung's Galaxy Tab S8+ cheaper than a Tab S8

Make that 99 percent, as the jumbo-sized Galaxy Tab S8+ powerhouse is incredibly enough more affordable than its "little" brother right now. Yes, Amazon is charging a colossal $300 less than usual for a Wi-Fi-only 128GB version of Samsung 's 12.4-inch iPad Pro rival in three different colors for an undoubtedly limited time.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S8+ Wi-Fi Only, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Processor, 12.4-Inch Super AMOLED Display with 120Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 10,090mAh Battery with 45W Charging Capabilities, 13 + 6MP Dual Rear-Facing Cameras, Three Color Options, S Pen Included $300 off (33%) Buy at Amazon









So, yeah, this is not an entirely unprecedented promotion, but it's still insanely compelling, undercutting the Tab S8's own reduced price at the time of this writing while tying the list price of Apple's fifth-gen iPad Air (before discounts of its own ).





Compared to the Tab S8 and iPad Air (2022) , the Tab S8+ is first and foremost bigger. All that screen real estate is impressively squeezed into a razor-thin and relatively lightweight body made from premium glass and metal, and unlike all of the best iPads out there, this bad boy comes with a stylus in the box at no extra charge.





The generous 128 gigs of internal storage space (compared to the entry-level iPad Air 5 configuration) is also expandable, and the hefty 10,090mAh battery can be charged at up to 45W speeds (with the right power brick).





Then you have a big Super AMOLED advantage in display quality over the "regular" Galaxy Tab S8, while the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor is still plenty fast for this giant's newly discounted price, making it without a doubt one of the overall best tablets you can buy at the moment. And yes, the Tab S9+ will almost certainly be even better, but who knows when it might see daylight and at what price?

